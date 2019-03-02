On Jan. 2, I officially started my new role as president of Davidson County Community College.

I’m excited to share with you key insights related to the college, our mission, higher education and our impact within the community through this monthly column.

Since I am new to Davidson County Community College and Davidson County, I look forward to providing you with an inside look at all the sometimes expected and sometimes unexpected discoveries I uncover along the way.

As a long-time resident of Davie County and the former Davie County Schools superintendent, my familiarity with Davidson County Community College’s impact on the lives of so many residents in our state is not new. The college reaches Davidson and Davie counties with two growing campuses and three community education centers.

In the short two months since I’ve been sworn in as the fourth president of the college, the many national and international connections that exist through the college have illuminated just how rich a resource our communities have in Davidson County Community College.

As a college, of course we don’t do this work alone. The strength and reach of our impact is closely tied to the communities we serve. Partnerships with local public leaders, business and industry, education systems, places of worship and more help propel the mission and vision of Davidson County Community College forward.

The mission of the college is to provide innovative and equitable learning experiences to empower individuals, transform lives, and prepare students for enhanced career and educational opportunities within a changing global community.

Our intent and desire is to see the people and businesses in our communities flourish. We believe deeply in the power of education to do just that. We also believe everyone deserves a quality, affordable education that can prepare them for the future.

The need to make education accessible for all residents will remain a foundational goal. Our mission starts with our students in mind and ends with the impact and potential of those students to better the world around them.

After a long career in educational leadership roles, I have a keen understanding of the lifelong impact a quality education can offer at all stages of life. I chose to make the transition from K- 12 to higher education, and specifically Davidson County Community College, to continue what I believe is a call to transform lives.

In today’s society, as we observe the changing demands of industry and evolving needs of students, community colleges now more than ever are positioned to lead. Davidson County Community College not only serves, supports, and prepares the next generation of learners, but also those needing to acquire new and advanced skills to keep pace with 21st century careers.

I can’t think of a more prominent time or a better place to do this work.

Dr. Darrin Hartness is the president of Davidson County Community College