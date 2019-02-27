The gala is open to the public, reservations must be received by March 21.

The General Federation of Women's Clubs (GFWC) of Holden Beach women’s club will host the 11th annual Blooming for a Cause Charity Gala on Saturday, March 30. The silent auction, fashion show and luncheon benefits victims of domestic violence through donations of proceeds to Hope Harbor Home, a local shelter for women and children fleeing domestic violence, and Providence Home, the only emergency youth shelter in Brunswick County. Since the Gala’s inception, over $180,000 in proceeds from this event have been donated by GFWC of Holden Beach.

Each year this event has grown in popularity, this year 300 guests are expected.

The Gala’s silent auction is rumored to be the best around. It includes hundreds of items. There is something for everyone. Exciting getaways and golf packages are very popular. African Safari anyone? Art includes original works, home décor and other unique items. There are certificates to favored restaurants, beautiful jewelry, clothes, health and beauty products and other services. The day will also include a delicious luncheon catered by Coastal Catering and Events, prizes and fun. Always a highlight, Island Breeze ladies’ clothing and accessory boutique will present the latest trends in women’s fashions.

The Gala has an unsurpassed local flair and has been a great success thanks to the generosity of hundreds of local businesses, associations, philanthropists and artists throughout Southeastern North Carolina and beyond. It takes place at 101 Stone Chimney Place, Supply, N.C., and is open to the public but reservations at $50 per person are required and must be received no later than March 21. For more information or to access an invitation and response card find GFWC of Holden Beach on Facebook.

