This feature is sponsored by O'Brien Service Company.

School: Carolina Beach Elementary

Grade: Fifth

Best subject: Social studies

Worst subject: Reading

Favorite quote or saying: Dream big because dreams do happen – Alex Morgan

What drives you crazy? My sisters

What makes you happy? Surfing

Favorite book: "Breakaway: Beyond the Goal," by Alex Morgan

Favorite movie: "Wonder"

Favorite color: Blue

Favorite food: Salad

What do you do for fun? Surfing, soccer, skateboarding

Whom do you admire most, and why? Carolina Beach School’s SRO Cpl. Henderson. He is really nice, and he is a big part of me loving school! He is always willing to help people in need and always goes above and beyond the call of duty.

Educational goals: To go to UNCW

Career goal: To become a professional soccer player

For Deanna Leake, principal

How does this student's exemplary behavior illustrate the goals your school is pursuing? For the past two years, Kieran has worked diligently to sell candy canes throughout the community with the intention of raising money for students who are unable to purchase ice cream from the cafeteria on Friday. This year, she also encouraged one of her peers to join her in this effort. This is a testament not only to Kieran's desire to make a difference for the families in our community, but this also exemplifies her leadership skills and her initiative to serve as a positive role model for others.