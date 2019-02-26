This feature is sponsored by O'Brien Service Company.

School: Belville Elementary

Grade: Third

Best subject: Math

Worst subject: Science

Favorite quote or saying: Do your best

What drives you crazy? When people interrupt

What makes you happy? Playing baseball

Favorite book: "Diary of a Wimpy Kid"

Favorite movie: "Wonder"

Favorite color: Blue

Favorite food: Avocado

What do you do for fun? Basketball

Whom do you admire most, and why? Mom, she always tells me to do my best.

Educational goals: Going to college

Career goal: Artist

For Janell Spencer, teacher

How does this student’s exemplary behavior illustrate the goals your school is pursuing?

Emilee is an exceptional student. She is a hard worker who always strives to do her best and bring out the best in others. She is willing to help me and her classmates whenever we need it. Emilee is an example to her peers through her kindness and excellent behavior.