MEBANE — Aaron Davis is Mebane’s new recreation and parks director.

Since 2009, the Illinois native has been the Athletic Supervisor in Graham — a position that allowed him to work closely with former Mebane parks director Dean Ray.

“He’s a legend in Mebane and, honestly, I’m honored to know him and to have spent a lot of time with him,” Davis said. “He’s always been somebody that I’ve looked up to. He’s done fantastic things for this city and it’s an honor to follow in his footsteps. I told him that I would definitely be calling him [for advice], so that’ll happen eventually.”

After Davis takes over on March 5, he plans to take things slow.

“Somebody asked me, ‘What changes are you going to make right away when you get in there?’ I don’t know,” Davis said. “My opinions don’t matter. Maybe a little bit, but not really. The big things are that we use statistics, analytics, research, different documents put up by the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA), and community involvement, whether it be surveys or meetings. Anything that changes or anything that we expand on, I want the community to be involved.”

He’ll use the NRPA’s three pillars — social equity, conservation and health and fitness — as a guide, but at the end of the day, the most important question is: “What does Mebane need?”

“I love to help people,” Davis said. “I’ve said that my whole career. That’s why I do what I do, so I’m going to be very community-focused. What can we do to really improve this community and the people in it?”

Davis credits his Mount Carroll, Ill. upbringing — and his parents — with instilling in him a solid work ethic, servant’s heart and love of sports.

Saturday nights were spent playing basketball until 2 a.m. Golf was his other love. His mother would drop him off at the golf course before heading to work, so he could either learn to play or pick up balls in the cornfield.

Kids today are different.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, only around 21 percent of U.S. 6-to-19 year olds play or exercise for 60 or more minutes a day, five days a week.

Having worked with youth for the last 10 years in Graham — and having coached his own four children — Davis has plenty of ideas for how to remedy that issue.

“The word ‘fun’ is what comes to mind when I think of, ‘How do we get kids away from screens?’ Make things fun again, you know,” Davis said. “And have a technology component, when it comes to music, when it comes to being on a microphone, having leaders doing this or that that’s technology based, adds a little bit to what you’re doing. I hope to utilize that quite a bit.”

In his free time, Davis plays basketball and golf (though he’s currently recovering from a high-ankle sprain) and spends time with family. He also listens to podcasts and attends speaking engagements, where he shares best practices with others in the field of recreation and parks.

It’s been a long road from his childhood in Illinois to Mebane, and Davis said he feels ready for this next step.

“For me, it’s the right fit at the right time and I’m really excited about the opportunity,” he said.

