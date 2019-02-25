Fans of Flaming Amy’s and Joe’s Oasis asked to come out for support

WILMINGTON -- Casey Webb is preparing to tackle some local eating challenges.

The host of "Man v. Food" will be in Wilmington this week shooting at Joe’s Oasis at 6400 Carolina Beach Road and Flaming Amy’s at 4002 Oleander Drive. Owners of both local restaurants said producers have asked them to have a full crowd during part of the shooting.

Crew for the Scripps Network series will be at Flaming Amy’s on Tuesday, Feb. 26. Some of the action should take place during the lunch rush, owner Jay Muxworthy said.

Joe’s Oasis owner Cathy Krizner said they'll be there on Wednesday. The crew wants to know how they make their pierogis -- including their five-pound pierogi -- and other house specialties. She’s also trying to get some previous winners of their oversized dumpling-eating challenge to be there as well. They’re looking for a happy hour crowd.

