Members of Team Stephanie Wilkenson (sixth from left) rush out of the frigid water after taking a plunge for Special Olympics North Carolina during the 2019 Triad Chill Polar Plunge at Wet'n Wild Emerald Point in Greensboro on Saturday. Three teams from Davidson County coordinated by the Davidson County Sheriff's Office raised close to $6,000 for the cause. For more photos, see Photo Galleries at www.the-dispatch.com. [Donnie Roberts/The Dispatch]