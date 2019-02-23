1. Kiwanis pancake breakfast: The annual fundraiser ends today at Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 614 Oakridge Ave. The cost is $6 per plate. The money raised helps support programs that serve children in Cumberland County. The Cape Fear Valley Blood Donor Center will have its blood mobile on site from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. today. Anyone who donates blood will get a free breakfast.

2. Music festival: The University of North Carolina at Pembroke will host the inaugural Darkwater Women in Music Festival on Friday and March 2. The festival will celebrate women in various aspects of music through papers, panels and performances. The festival will be held throughout campus, but mainly in Moore Hall. Check-in will open at 3 p.m. Friday. The first event begins at 4 p.m. and concludes with a 7 p.m. concert and reception. The festival resumes at 9 a.m. March 2 and wraps up with a 5 p.m. business meeting. Preregister at uncp.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_9SSFlknGa7RFkZ7. Same day registration also is available. Registration includes entrance to all events and a dessert reception the first night. General admission is $40, $30 for unaffiliated scholars or performers and $20 for students.

3. The Soiree: The Partnership for Children of Cumberland County will host its annual fundraising soiree on March 16 at the Crown Arena. This year's theme is “Totally Awesome ’80s.” The event starts at 6 p.m. Tickets for the fundraiser and auction are $100. The evening also includes a dance competition and costume contest. Food trucks and other vendors will be on site. For more information, call 910-867-9700 or go to ccpfc.org.

