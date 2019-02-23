“The more obstacles I run into, the bigger I make it,” developer says

GRAHAM — The much-anticipated drive-in theater proposed on 35 acres on the northeast corner of Jimmie Kerr Road and Interstate 40-85 could get a campground as a partner business.

“We’re going to try to put an RV park in on lower side of the drive-in to use the whole tract and have another source of income,” said Chuck Talley who, with his wife Jennifer, owns Court Square Development and several businesses in downtown Graham, including the Graham Cinema and Colonial Hardware.

The Graham Planning Board recommended approval for their application for a special-use permit for an up-to-75 site campground for recreational vehicles this week.

The big tract set behind a truck stop is zoned for light industrial, but it’s complicated to build on because streams, including Back Creek, cross it, and parts are in the flood plain requiring buffers, mitigation and lots of conversations with the Army Corps of Engineers, all of which limits how much of the acreage can be used and for what.

“It’s been such a long, drawn-out process, and this is a challenging piece of land to use, but what else are we going to use it for?” Talley asked.

While there are other properties around Graham the theater could fit on, Talley said, working around the land’s features won’t be a big problem once the work can start, and he wants the theater to be visible and draw customers from the interstate.

Talley said the campground also would be a second source of revenue, which lenders like to see. With the campground, as many as 32 of the 35 acres could be used.

“The more obstacles I run into, the bigger I make it,” Talley said. “Ain’t that funny?”

While he would still like to have the five-screen theater open in the spring, “realistically, the quality of the product we’re going for isn’t going to go fast," Talley said.

The theater will have a “retro” 1950s or 1930s service-station look, Talley said.

A drive-in would be a real novelty and potentially draw viewers from as far as the Triangle and Triad. Once upon a time there were at least three of them just in Alamance County at different times. This one would be the sixth in the state, according to the United Drive-In Theater Owners Association, and none of the others has five screens. Nationwide, there are just 317 drive-in theaters, as of August, according to UDITOA.

