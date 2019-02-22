Good Shepherd to host Bowling for Backpacks fundraiser

WILMINGTON -- The Good Shepherd Center will host its annual fundraiser, Bowling for Backpacks on March 2 at Ten Pin Alley, 127 S. College Road. Participants can bowl for $25 per person or $100 for a team of four. This family-friendly event allows folks of all ages and skills to enjoy an afternoon with friends and family while supporting Good Shepherd.

To donate or register, contact Stacy Geist at 910-763-4424, ext. 113 or sgeist@goodshepherdwilmington.org.

In addition to bowling, participants can take part in a paper bag raffle with lots of fun prizes including passes to area attractions, gift certificates, and more. Participants are asked to bring new backpacks for the homeless and consider filling them with school supplies, heavyduty bike locks, socks and new washcloths.

All proceeds support Good Shepherd’s work to feed the hungry, shelter the homeless and foster transition to housing.

Students to perform at Best Foot Forward show

NEW HANOVER COUNTY -- New Hanover County Schools will present the 30th annual Best Foot Forward show at 7 p.m. March 8 at CFCC Wilson Center, 703 N. Third St. Doors will open one hour prior to the performance. A visual arts exhibit, highlighting works from students in all grade levels, will be displayed in the lobby of the Wilson Center. Guests will be entertain at 6:30 p.m. by the New Hanover High School Jazz Cats Band, under the direction of Andrew George.

The event will feature students from 12 schools showcasing the district’s arts education curriculum through music, dance, visual art, and drama. Jon Evans of WECT will serve as the host.

Pparticipating schools include; Anderson Elementary School, Ashley High School, Eaton Elementary School, Freeman School of Engineering, Hoggard High School, The International School at Gregory, Laney High School, Myrtle Grove Middle School, New Hanover High School, Pine Valley Elementary School, Roland-Grise Middle School, and Snipes Academy of Arts & Design.

General admission tickets are $10 each and are available for purchase at the Wilson Center Box Office, online at https://cfcc.edu/capefearstage/ or phone, 910-362-7999. Americans with Disabilities Act seats are available upon request when you place your ticket order. Free parking will be provided in the Hanover parking deck adjacent to the Wilson Center.

Jacki Booth, arts education supervisor, will serve as producer and artistic director, and Tara Noland acting as technical director.

For more information, Jacki Booth, 910-254-4290, email jacqueline.booth@nhcs.net, or http://www.nhcs.net/.

