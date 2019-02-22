The two-day festival from the Wilmington Female Filmmakers Collaborative will show more than 40 films March 1-2 at Jengo's Playhouse in Wilmington.

It's a truism that, while talent is evenly distributed, opportunity is not. When it comes to women in the film industry, opportunity isn't as abundant as it should be, a situation the organizers of the Cinema Sisters International Film Festival are trying to rectify.

On Friday and Saturday (March 1-2) the third annual festival, presented by the Wilmington Female Filmmakers Collaborative, will screen more than 40 films by women, most of them short subjects, at Jengo's Playhouse in Wilmington. In addition, an opening-night party and shrimp-a-roo will provide social and networking opportunities, while a workshop with writer and director Erica Dunton will allow filmmakers to hone and discuss their craft.

"This is the biggest one we've had," both in terms of days and number of films, said Mariah Kramer, a festival organizer and part-time faculty member in the University of North Carolina Wilmington's film studies department.

This is the first year the festival has shown both American and international films, and close to two dozen filmmakers will be coming to Wilmington from as far away as Idaho, California, Tennessee and Alabama. It's also the first time the festival has sought out a prominent opening night feature.

"Half the Picture," about the the challenges facing women in the film industry, screened at Sundance in 2018 and features interviews with such high-profile directors as Ava DuVernay, Lena Dunham, Catherine Hardwicke and Miranda July.

"Getting 'Half the Picture' is huge," Kramer said. "It's a film with A-list celebrities. You can't see it in theaters. You can only see it here."

The documentary, directed by Amy Adrion, also bolsters a point the festival's organizers want to make, which is that women are woefully underrepresented in the film industry. Although about half of film school students are women, Kramer said, according to a study by the Center for the Study of Women in Television and Film at San Diego State University, only 4 of the 100 top-grossing films from 2018 were directed by women, numbers that were down from 2017.

"They go out into the industry (from film school) and it drops off," said filmmaker and festival organizer Christen Christian "Why? It's not because women are making bad films. Something else is going on."

The Wilmington Female Filmmakers Collaborative was formed in 2015, said filmmaker and festival organizer Rebecca Busch, in order "to help women connect and support each other" in making their films.

"One thing our group really is focused on is supporting women in all aspects of film," Kramer said, not just directors, but storyboarders, cinematographers and more.

An online group now includes more than 300 women from all over the world, with more intimate groups meeting locally each month to foster ideas, read each other's scripts and watch each other's rough cuts.

"Those meetings are when the magic really happens," Busch said.

Some of the locally made films discussed in those monthly meetings will be shown at the festival, while the organizers also took submissions and sought out others.

"It's an amazing variety," Kramer said, that includes animation, documentaries and all manner of short narratives. "Unconsciously, we may have created a theme of strong female stories, a theme of baring your soul. And it's OK to bear your soul. These stories need to be heard."

Christian said the festival hopes to expand its mission in the coming years, possibly to two full days, with multiple venues and more panels and workshops. That's no small matter for a festival supported by sponsors and donors but staffed by volunteers.

"We do it because we care about the issues," Kramer said. "We have dreams. We're a group of dreamers."

The Wilmington Female Filmmakers Collaborative was born in the backyard of Jengo's Playhouse during a party for the Cucalorus Festival, which has been a big supporter of not just the Cinema Sisters film festival but of women filmmakers in general. A couple of years ago, Cucalorus director Dan Brawley instituted a rule that at least half the festival's films had to be directed by women. Cinemas Sisters has already one-upped Cucalorus in that regard.

"One hundred percent of our films were made by women," Kramer said with a laugh.

