McClain will be guest at Kidz Expo

WILMINGTON -- The Kidz Expo, presented by StarNews Media, will be held 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 23 at the Wilmington Convention Center, 515 Nutt St. The guest will be China Anne McClain, who stars on "Black Lightning" on CW and Disney Channel's "Descendants" movies.

Tickets are $7 in advance or $10 at the door. Family four pack of tickets are $21 in advance or $30 at the door. Children 3 and under are free. Discounts are available for military families.

Kidz Expo is a fun-filled day for families to play and learn about all the important aspects of raising happy, healthy kids. Families can spend time together and make lasting memories, all while enjoying activities, shopping, and entertainment. Visit more than 20 vendor booths -- including schools, healthcare, dental care and more. Face painting, balloon animals, photo booth and interactive activities included in admission. There will be entertainment throughout the day.

Details: https://www.starnewsonline.com/kidz.

Hampstead Beekeepers meets March 5

HAMPSTEAD -- The Hampstead Beekeepers will meet at 6:30 p.m. March 5 at the Pender County Library – Hampstead Branch, 75 Library Drive. Hampstead Beekeepers is a chapter of the NC State Beekeepers Association and provides education and support for local beekeepers and the public. We welcome all interested to join us.

For more information, email hampsteadbees@gmail.com.

Azalea Festival Home Tour set

WILMINGTON -- Drawing thousands of tour-goers from around the state, Historic Wilmington Foundation’s (HWF) Azalea Festival Home Tour will be held April 6-7. The tour will includes ten homes in three historic Wilmington neighborhoods -- Downtown, Carolina Place, and Carolina Heights.

Architectural styles include Neoclassical Revival, Craftsman Bungalow, Italianate, Colonial Revival and more.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will be at 12:30pm April 6 at the Dudley Mansion, 400 S. Front St. Also local ice cream purveyors Boombalatti’s will set up their truck at the parking lot of Temple Baptist Church on Market Street and give out free ice cream to tour ticket holders, while supplies last.

Azalea Festival Home Tour tickets are $35 and available online at tinyurl.com/HWFhometour. Later in March, tickets will also be available at select Harris Teeter stores, Ivy Cottage and other local shops. Tickets can also be purchased April 6-7 at any house on the tour for $40.

Founded in 1966, the Historic Wilmington Foundation is a 501 (c) (3) organization dedicated to protecting and preserving the irreplaceable historic resources of Wilmington and the Lower Cape Fear region.

