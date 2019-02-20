Asheboro Police

On Feb. 14, Asset Protection at Belk, Randolph Mall, East Dixie Drive, Asheboro, reported a male suspect took a silver necklace and concealed it on his person. Arrested was Jeffrey Brian Wooten, 45, Corn Flower Lane, Lexington. He was charged with misdemeanor concealment of goods.

Recent reports

* Feb. 2: An employee of Ulta Beauty, Randolph Mall, East Dixie Drive, Asheboro, reported a larceny at the business.

* Feb. 14: An employee of Rack Room Shoes, East Dixie Drive, Asheboro, reported a larceny at the business.

* Feb. 15: Asheboro Police responded to McDonald’s, West Dixie Drive, Asheboro, in reference to a fight in progress.

* Feb. 15: Asheboro Police responded to the Department of Social Services, North Fayetteville Street, Asheboro, in reference to a fight in progress.

* Feb. 15: An employee of Quik Chek, Old Liberty Road, Asheboro, reported the larceny of gasoline from the business.

* Feb. 15: Carmeitha Annette Miller of The Business Center, North Fayetteville Street, Asheboro, reported a larceny at the business.

* Feb. 16: Virginia Helene Coe, Ashewood Circle, Asheboro, reported she received threatening text messages.

* Feb. 16: Alma Morgan Matthew Grande Apartments, North Fayetteville Street, Asheboro, reported damage to her mailbox.

* Feb. 16: Asheboro Police responded to Quik Chek, Old Liberty Road, Asheboro, in reference to an assault.

* Feb. 17: Callie Sadena Everett, Holly Street, Asheboro, reported the discharging of a firearm.

* Feb. 17: Brayan Gonzalea Soto, Ross Street, Asheboro, reported a breaking and entering to his 2016 orange Ford Mustang. Missing from the vehicle were a wallet valued at $30 and personal and financial information.

* Feb. 17: Rebecca Nicole Gurley, Mount Cross Street, Asheboro, reported a breaking and entering to her 2016 Mazda 6 parked at her residence.

* Feb. 17: Stephan Paul Strumpf, Ashewood Circle, Asheboro, reported breaking/entering and vandalism at his residence.

Recent charges

* Jaquan Jeremiah Cassidy, 16, 269 Harvell St. Ext., Asheboro, simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.

* Kelvin Lamont Cook, 43, 559 Glovenia St., Asheboro, assault with a deadly weapon, assault on a female.

* Johnta Jermaine Green, 31, 154 Dublin Square Road, Asheboro, possession of marijuana.

* Mark Wayne Jordan, 50, 1651 Arrow Wood Road, Asheboro, misdemeanor larceny, misdemeanor possession of stolen property.

* Quantell Juran White, 37, 824 Sunset Ave., Asheboro, maintain a vehicle dwelling place for a controlled substance, felony possession of cocaine, possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, possession of marijuana.

* Joshua Michael Wood, 35, 2469 Routh Road, Franklinville, misdemeanor assault on a female, assault with a deadly weapon.

Randolph Sheriff

On Feb. 13, Timothy L. Trotter, Poole Road, Archdale, reported a larceny from his outbuilding located at his residence. Missing were a Circle Y saddle valued at $200, a Big Horn saddle valued at $100, a yellow/gold saddle valued at $50, a black saddle valued at $100, a chain saw valued at $325, a bed valued at $1,200, Power Wheel toys valued at $200, a machine valued at $1,000, Massey-Ferguson pipe valued at $150, a toolbox valued at $200, a Coleman stove valued at $50, a strap valued at $800, eight chairs valued at $600, a guardrail valued at $300, a generator valued at $600, a pressure washer valued at $200, tools valued at $1,000 and a mixer valued at $300.

Recent reports

* Feb. 11: Glenda Simpson, Fred East Lane, Pleasant Garden, reported a fraud.

* Feb. 13: Verna P. Williams, U.S. 22 Business North, Randleman, reported a breaking and entering to her outbuilding.

* Feb. 13: Paul C. Hayes, Osborn Mill Road, Seagrove, reported $75 in damage to a door at his residence.

* Feb. 13: Martha W. Scott, Spencer Meadow Road, Asheboro, reported the theft from her residence of a Vizio television valued at $300, a Samsung television valued at $200 and jewelry valued at $100. Damage to a door was estimated at $50.

Recent charges

* Jennifer Louise Pugh, 38, 129 Drum St., Asheboro, driving with license revoked, expired registration.

* Wendy Shirley, 50, 3411 Longview Drive, Archdale, harassing phone call.

* Raul Pachero Sosa, 34, 421 W. Moffitt Ave., Liberty, driving with license revoked.

* Justin Rayford Stephens, 29, 6052 Poole Road, Poole Mobile Home Park, Archdale, injury to real property, breaking and entering, possession of stolen property, larceny after breaking and entering.

* Daniel Emmanuel Sturdivant, 28, 1024 Cliff Road, Asheboro, civil order for arrest.

* Cecil Ryan Tate, 21, 4667 Plainfield Road, Sophia, court/receive active sentence.

* Layle Stephanie Letter Walden, 50, 870 Landsdowne Road, Asheboro, driving with license revoked.

* Renee Michelle Willis, 50, 129 Pinecrest Drive, Archdale, violation of school attendance law.

* Jacob Scott Jordan, 18, 5678 Riverside Acres Court, Trinity, threatening phone call, harassing phone call.

* Amin Khaayymm Kraft, 44, 553 N. McCrary St., Asheboro, court/receive active sentence.

* Richard Louis Larkins, 36, 3563 Kindly Farm Road, Asheboro, possession of drug paraphernalia.

* Guadalupe Zuniga Malonado, 34, 7871 U.S. 64 E., Ramseur, driving with license revoked.

* Jonathan Michael Maness, 28, 1123 Ingram Drive, Asheboro, possession of drug paraphernalia.

* Elsa Marisol Mazano, 38, 10721 N. Main St., Archdale, unsafe movement, no operator’s license.

* Clobre Deontae McMillian, 28, 1259 N.C. 49 N., Ramseur, driving with license revoked, felony possession of a controlled substance.

* Lendail NMN Oxendine, 62, 187 Lambshire Drive, Lumberton, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.

* Carlos Artaro Nunez Turcio, 33, 32110 Staley’s Farm Road, Springwood Mobile Home Park, Asheboro, interfere with emergency personnel, assault by strangulation, assault with intent to inflict serious injury.

* Dyriq Todarius Moore, 21, 4312 Canipe Drive, Charlotte, maintain a vehicle/dwelling place for a controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana.

* Danny Lee Minor, 24, 1108 Williams St., Ramseur, first-degree burglary, larceny after breaking and entering, possess/receive stolen property.

* Luis Enrique Aquinoaquilar, 18, 1116 Kemp Boulevard, Asheboro, no operator’s license, possession of marijuana.

* Kevin Patrick Bonner, 53, 7051 Regalwood Court, Thomasville, possession of stolen property, misdemeanor larceny.

* Gracelynn Gabriel Brandeberry, 26, 165 Idlewood Drive, Randleman, accessory after the fact.

* Dalton Wyne Coble, 23, 1047 Brown’ Crossroads Road, Staley, injury to personal property, hit/run failure to stop.

* Orlanda Dimaz, 22, 240 W. Vance St., Liberty, driving with license revoked.

* Christy Dawn Alvarez Dudley, 38, 114 Oakspring Lane, Archdale, injury to personal property.

* Curtis Lee Glascoe, 25, 3865 Knollwood Drive, Sophia, court/receive active sentence.

* Joshua Lamar Graves, 25, 11035 Northlake Landing Drive, Apt. 5308, Charlotte, fictitious revision/alteration of vehicle registration, operate a vehicle with no insurance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana.

* Gilberto NMN Hernandez, 42, 672 Brownmire Drive, Asheboro, civil order for arrest.

* Chadwick Delany Honeycutt, 27, 107 Minnow Drive, Pewlys, S.C., possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of marijuana.

* Donovan Lee Horton, 31, 641 Springdale Drive, Asheboro, assault on a female, possession of a controlled substance on a jail/prison premises.

Davidson Sheriff

Recent charges

* Jason Michael Blankenship, 19, 4291 Dawnwood Drive, Trinity, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.