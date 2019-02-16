Check out lobster dishes now, with the full-menu operation starting March 2

A new food truck, Salty Sistas, is planning a soft opening in Sneads Ferry on Saturday. Owners Jeanette Lopez and Marcinda Clements plan to serve a limited menu 5-9 p.m. at The Crooked Lotus taproom and wine bar at 1283 NC Highway 210. The food truck will be serving lobster rolls, lobster poutine and lobster hush puppies.

The owners, self-described salty girls, have years of culinary experience and believed that a food truck was a good way to show their love and passion for cooking. The focus is New England-style food with a Southern twist.

“We wanted to be able to bring great and unique foods and still be able to incorporate charity work,” Lopez said. “We felt this was the best way to go about it.” Eventually, they’d like to incorporate projects like helping teachers purchase school supplies or supporting programs that supply kids with extra food on the weekends.

Lopez said they’ll start serving the full menu beginning March 2, also at the Crooked Lotus, with more lobster dishes, pulled pork dishes, and weekly specials. They plan to make frequent stops in Sneads Ferry, Holly Ridge, and Topsail Island.