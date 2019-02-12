A safer and more efficient alternative to a current intersection, a hurricane damaged road, a new housing development and a transfer of police department funds were key issues during the Monday night Havelock Board of Commissioners meeting at City Hall

Havelock Mayor William Lewis opened the meeting for discussion about a proposed “roundabout” – a circular alternative to the four-sided intersection where Lake Road and Miller Boulevard meet. Prior to this meeting, according to the agenda, staff met with representatives from the North Carolina Department of Transportation on Feb.1 for updates on the project.

A map was produced outlining a four lane roundabout and possibly new sidewalks, but the NC Railroad had not said whether they would agree to the change. At the time of Monday’s meeting the NC Railroad said they would “accept the roundabout within the Railroad right-out-way without question,” according to the agenda. Lewis provided status information about how the project would be progressing with a company called HNTB handing the design of the road for NCDOT.

“They have brought a couple of plans down. They are all drafts still in review for us to look at and see if there is anything we prefer or don’t prefer. That is basically where it is,” Lewis said.

The roundabout will be similar to the ones you might see in London. According to Lewis, the NCDOT has already been using roundabouts in the Southern Pines area of North Carolina where the traffic can get heavy during the U.S. Open golf tournament. Lewis said that although the current intersection isn’t necessarily dangerous it is a high-risk area because of no stoplight and four directions. He said that after the bypass is finished the NCDOT predicts as many as 15,000 vehicles may be going through that intersection.

“They [NCDOT] are trying to mitigate everyone’s concerns. That is why they brought us three or four options,” he added.

A response letter was drafted and approved to be sent to the NCDOT. A public meeting will be held at Havelock High School on April 30 where the actual drawing of the roundabout will be presented, discussed and a timeframe for construction set.

The area is still recovering from the devastating effects of Hurricane Florence and Board members discussed options for the reconstruction of Woodhaven Drive, whose midpoint was ripped away by an overflow of surging water. Residents of the Woodhaven residential neighborhood as well as the UPS distribution center must now use Belltown Road to access Miller Boulevard or Main Street.

Four proposed options were presented by Sue Sayger, interim public services director. The first “alternate” was just repairing Woodhaven Drive and leaving the existing culverts at a cost of $540,000. The second alternate would feature road repairs and a single 96 by 96-inch box culvert costing $1,030,000. A third alternate would cost $1,140,000 and consist of road repair and twin 96 by 96-inch box culverts. The final alternate according to Sayger, would have a capacity increase, road repairs and quadruple 96 by 96-inch box culverts for $1,320,000.

City Manager Frank Bottorff said he would like to see a solution in which no water would ever flow over the road again. FEMA is in the process of being contacted for different levels of assistance.

The new Woodfield Cove apartment complex scheduled for ground breaking in the spring was up for discussion concerning a grant up to $350,000 from The Department of Commerce’s Rural Housing Recovery Fund, according to the agenda to be used for project public infrastructure and constructed by South Creek Development.

Residents from nearby neighborhoods have expressed concern that having what will be deemed a “lower to moderate” income apartment development in close proximity might cause a higher rate of crime or lower property values.

“It’s completely unfounded if that were thought to be the case. They [neighboring residents] don’t understand, I think,” Lewis related. “We have seen other developments by this organization. They are very well kept and highly maintained. They are required because of the credits they receive to keep it at that rent level for those types of citizens, but they are also held to a certain standard on how they [the apartments] have to be maintained.”

The Havelock Police department asked and was approved to have $4,730.62 of their remaining balance for Capital Outlay Vehicles – money allocated for equipment or vehicles transferred to an account reserved for drug investigations. According to Bottorff, rising prices of street drugs such as heroin has increased dramatically over the last year and the police department had used the last of their $4,000 for drug purchases.

The meeting concluded with the Board of Commissioners signing a card for the family of Rep. Walter B. Jones who died Sunday at age 76.