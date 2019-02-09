NC Representative Keith Kidwell, R-Beaufort, introduced proposed laws last week that would restrict access to abortions and provide more information to women considering the procedure.

Kidwell’s pro-life legislation House Bill 28 would prohibit abortions after 13 weeks of gestation except in cases of a medical emergency. House Bill 22 would require doctors to inform pregnant women of the possibility of reversing an abortion after the first round of drugs are administered as well as provide information about reversing the drug’s effects.

“This is one of the primary reasons I ran for office,” Kidwell said. “It is time to bring our laws back in line with what our Founders believed. The job of government is to protect life, not destroy it.”

Co-sponsors of the bills include Reps. Michael Speciale (R-Craven), Michelle Presnell (R-Haywood), Jerry Carter (R-Rockingham), George Cleveland (R-Onslow), Kyle Hall (R-Surry), Larry Pittman (R-Cabarrus), and Larry Potts (R-Davidson).

“President Trump stated in his State of the Union Address that he wants to see late term abortions stopped,” Kidwell said in a news release. “I agree with President Trump and believe anything after the Quickening is late term. The good people of North Carolina are not prepared to have what happened in New York here at home. We need to work together toward eliminating abortion, not expanding it to the point that we kill infants in hospital beds.”

Both bills have passed the first reading and were referred to the various committees that will be involved in the legislative process.

Local legislators have not only pledged to learn more about Kidwell’s bills, but were supportive of pro-life legislation.

“I am very ProLife and will support any bills that save the lives of babies while protecting lives of the mothers,” said NC Representative Pat McElraft, R-Jones/Carteret. “We have formed a committee to work on deciding which bills will be heard and which will pass the muster of the courts. We are working on three other Pro Life bills with our Senate counterparts. We will pass several Pro Life bills this session. Now that New York has passed their extreme abortion and infanticide bill it is even more important that North Carolina let our constituents know that we will not allow such barbaric late term abortions and infanticide laws to be passed in our state. I have heard that 80 percent of Americans do not agree with the New York law.”

As to the Senate, NC Senator Jim Perry (R-Lenoir) said he is pro-life and would not support any legislation similar to New York's law.

“While I can’t speak to Kidwell’s bills, I can tell you my feelings about those late term abortion bills," he said. "As long as I serve the people of the 7th District, they can count on my vote to be in opposition of such legislation.”

NC Representative Chris Humphrey (R-Lenoir) said he has yet to read and study Kidwell's piece of proposed legislation in depth. Humphrey said there were over 20 bills filed last week and he too is working on a few pieces of legislation.