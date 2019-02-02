If Punxsutawney Phil predicted an early spring this Groundhog Day, take it with a grain of salt. According to Live Science, he only has a 39 percent chance of being right.

Groundhog day is that curious, unofficial holiday in which we celebrate the alleged prognosticating prowess of a large rodent that looks like someone let the air out of it.

Unless you live in Punxsutawney, where this creature brings in an embarrassing amount of money every February 2, groundhogs are somewhat pointless creatures universally hated by farmers because of their fondness of eating vegetables and digging holes in the ground.

Every February 2, according to legend, the groundhog will come out of his hole. If he casts a shadow, we will have six more weeks of winter. If he doesn’t, we’ll have an early spring.

Apparently, the earliest known American reference to Groundhog Day is by James Morris, a Morgantown, Pennsylvania storekeeper whose February 4, 1841, diary entry read, “Last Tuesday, the 2nd, was Candlemas day, the day on which, according to the Germans, the Groundhog peeps out of his winter quarters and if he sees his shadow he pops back for another six weeks nap, but if the day be cloudy he remains out, as the weather is to be moderate.”

Pennsylvania was a prime spot for emigrating Germans who brought us both Groundhog Day and Christmas trees as a kind of penance for introducing sauerkraut for New Years’ day.

Candlemas, by the way, is Groundhog Day minus the groundhog and adding Jesus.

Candlemas is actually one of the oldest Christian holidays and is also known as the Feast of the Presentation of Our Lord – in other words, the day baby Jesus was presented at the Temple (its in Luke 2:22-40). According to old customs, this is the traditional day to take down your Christmas decorations, and maybe it wants to see this that convinces groundhogs across the world to climb out of their burrows to see what we’re up to.

German Candlemas poems regarding weather go back to the Middle Ages:

“For as the sun shines on Candlemas Day,

So far will the snow swirl until May.

For as the snow blows on Candlemas Day,

So far will the sun shine before May.”

Yeah. May. Germany isn’t known for tropical weather.

Why they turned to large rodents’ shadows instead of just looking to see if they have one of their own is anybody’s guess.

Their original choice of forecasters was badgers.

Yes, badgers. When the Germans arrived in America, they learned that badgers were a non-existent creature in the woods of William Penn. A groundhog was the closest thing they could find, and so they pinned prognostication on them.

The day became official in 1886 and, yes, we trace it to Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. The Punxsutawney Spirit editor, Clymer Freas, had a marketing vision when he declared, “Today is groundhog day and up to the time of going to press the beast has not seen its shadow.”

That beast, captured and raised just for the event, made his first appearance the following year and was given the name Punxsutawney Phil, Seer of Seers, Sage of Sages, Prognosticator of Prognosticators and Weather Prophet Extraordinary, which is quite a mouthful for what amounts to a giant, mild-mannered, tailless rat.

While nine years of records are missing, we know that Phil has predicted more winter 103 times and early springs 17 times. As we pointed out above, he has been right only 39 percent of the time – of course this is according to meteorologists who may just be mad that they have to set up all these expensive weather balloons and software and radar and things, while the groundhog just checks to see if it’s a cloudy day.

Phil is not the only prognosticating groundhog by the way. There is Staten Island Chuck, Jimmy the Groundhog, Buckeye Chuck, General Beauregard Lee (from Atlanta of course), Chattanooga Chuck, Dunkirk Dave and, my favorite, Thistle the Whistlepig. And then, at Raleigh's Museum of Natural Sciences, we have Sir Walter Wally who will do his thing at noon because, well, museums are all about natural science and what's more scientific than a groundhog telling you how long the cold will last?

If you get chilled over Phil, or Wally, or any other ground-hugging rodent this year, it might warm your heart to know you can eat him for revenge. Recipes abound online that warn you to cut out his fat, remove his glands and boil him in serving-sized pieces in wine. Some call for kosher salt which is curious, since groundhogs are by no means kosher.

Happy Groundhog Day.