Write.

Write before the things of life begin -

before family and friends

offer their demands and joys -

before sounds distract,

laughter soothes,

aches whisper for attention.

So I write, plopped down in a place

of sand and sea.

The red ball has become yellow

and spread its warm and revealing light

upon the runners

and the dog walkers

and the shell seekers.

So I write.

A look upon becomes a look across

and beyond.

The dreamers of old must have had the same view

as they, from the other side, gazed and wondered

and hoped and plotted.

What is over there, just beyond?

More? Different? Life? Death?

Now we know.

Stars replaced by GPS.

Maps reveal.

Longitudes and latitudes.

There is no edge over which to fall.

So for us, in our inherited land on the birthday of our nation,

the gaze is more inward, yet it seems just as expansive, just as perilous.

Who am I? Who are you? Who are they?

Who shall I thank? Who shall I blame?

Who should I avoid?

What do I not touch? What can I touch?

When can I go there instead of here?

Where is safe?

Who? What? When? Where?

There is so little "US" in "VIR-US!"

The gaze beyond – full of fancy but little wonder.

The gaze within – interesting but confusing.

I ponder the life and words of Jesus, whose

invitation was to look around as well as beyond and within.

"Do unto others..."

"Walk an extra mile..."

"Why do you worry..."

"Jesus wept."

"Do not judge..."

"A certain man had two sons..."

"Father, why have you forsaken me?"

"The father was waiting..."

"Love one another..."

"Love."

"Forgive us... Lead us... Help us..."

US!

Rev. J. Randy Hall is a retired pastor in the Presbyterian Church (PCUSA) and author of Images of Sorrow, Visions of Hope.