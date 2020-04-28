As the COVID-19 pandemic spreads, and efforts to “flatten the curve” through physical distancing continue, many of us find ourselves isolated at home. The physical remoteness and sudden departure from familiar routines can be disorienting.

Of course, one of the natural consequences of isolation is that we have less human contact.

The benefits of touch and connection are far more profound than we realize. In recent years, a wave of studies has documented some incredible emotional and physical health benefits that come from touch. This research is suggesting that touch is truly fundamental to human communication, bonding and health. They are our primary language of compassion and a primary means of spreading kindness.

We can take refuge that, according to the tenets of transactional psychology, at some time during our life the physical touch of our caretakers, the soothing strokes (and even punishing ones) are replaced by verbal ones. A good “Atta Boy!” can take the place of a pat on the head, and a demeaning comment can take the place of a slap. The research seems to indicate that giving ourselves good strokes can be almost as uplifting as receiving good strokes from others.

With all this in mind, what can we intentionally do to replace the loss of connection that we experience while we shelter in place?

First of all, we can commit to doing all that we can for the sake of the safety of others. Dr. Greg Marcarian put it this way: “Live as if you know you have the virus.” In protecting others, we protect ourselves, and in shifting our thinking from being inward-directed, protecting ourselves, to being outward-directed, protecting others, we increase our sense of connection. We join the common fight. We grow our understanding of the community.

It’s easy for our lives to become unstructured. Structure builds a sense of having a solid foundation; solid ground beneath our feet. So dust off your calendar, figuratively, and start scheduling the things that you really want to do. Get up with an old friend. Call family. Organize the class reunion. Go work on your novel. Organize that closet. Do what you say you’re going to do, and then you can pat yourself on the back and say, “AttaBoy” or “AttaGirl.”

Be grateful. As Brother Steindel-Rast suggests, when you wake up in the morning, don’t just jump up, but linger a moment and take in the feel and senses of a new day. He says, “Begin by opening your eyes and be surprised that you have eyes to open. Open your eyes and look at the beautiful array of colors that are presented to you purely for your enjoyment … flip a switch. There is light … turn the tap, and there is water, drinkable water, something that so many in this world wish for.”

Say, “Thank You.” Thank the cashier, thank the sanitation worker, thank the delivery man, thank our first responders, thank your parents, and bless them. Write a letter, yes, a real letter on paper with ink. If you can’t do that, send an email. If you can’t do that, make a phone call. And if you can’t do that, just thank them and bless them with your heart. I drove by a house the other day and saw a hand-painted sign in the front yard that said, “Thank You First Responders.’

Say good morning or good afternoon to people as you go by. With the masks covering our faces, we can’t see the little nods and smiles we use to acknowledge one another so we have to be a little bit more vocal. Everybody’s trying to find out how to act in public. So show that a pleasant good morning or good afternoon does not violate social distancing, and it connects us.

Here is a formula that research says guarantees you an increase in your base level of happiness and sense of connection. Get a notebook, and when you wake up in the morning, write down three things you are grateful for. In the evening, write down three good things that happened that day.

Here are six questions to ask yourself everyday and to schedule.

1. What am I grateful for today?

2. Who am I checking in on, or connecting with, today?

3. What expectations of “normal” am I letting go of today?

4. How am I getting outside today?

5. How am I moving my body today?

6. What beauty am I creating, cultivating, or inviting in today?

Bob Martin is an attorney and adjunct professor at Elon University. He also teaches mindfulness, meditation and the science of well-being. He can be reached at bobmartinjdmsw@gmail.com.