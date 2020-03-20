If you enter a church that houses a nursery, daycare and preschool, you’re bound to find some common items.

You’ll probably see toys, books, small tables, stuffed animals, colorful rugs and a clock. What you might not see is a mural unless you’re at Coggins Church.

Recently, the church remodeled the rooms that are utilized by youth to forge integration throughout their campus. To do this, they developed a plan to have exotic animals that were traveling to the ark painted in gray silhouettes in each classroom. In the nursery, they wanted an ark is be painted on the wall.

When it came time to find someone to bring the vision to life, a member of the congregation knew who to call, Melinda Hedrick, an art teacher at East Davidson High School. When she informed her students of the need, they responded.

“I had tons of students who were interested,” said Hedrick.

Many of them are members of the Art Club and National Art Honor Society. One of the requirements for the society is a community service project related to art. This provided them the perfect opportunity.

With a few students in tow, Hedrick and her artists visited the church earlier this year. While there, they spent the day painting large animals, one in each classroom, such as a giraffe, a hippo and a lion. Nine animals were painted. The joy on the students faces was evident to their teacher.

“It was amazing,” Hedrick said. “They worked very diligently, had a great time, felt confident about what they did and were able to do it in one day, which was incredible. I think there was a lot of pride in being able to help their community since it was for other kids — their younger generation.”

One of the students who worked on the project was Annie Sechrist. She was honored that they were chosen to take on the assignment.

“I loved being able to provide a local church with a mural provided by members of their community, rather than a professional artist,” said Sechrist. “It was nice to see that my art contribution, along with everyone else's, was going to be enjoyed by the church members and used as a learning device for the kids.”

Citlalli Morales Loza was excited about what she learned.

“My experience with this project helped me realize that art is a real beauty that must be shared with the rest of the world.” Loza said. “The flattering compliments of the church members as they watched me work was a real refresher. They made me see how something can change the overall atmosphere of the room.”

It affected the ambiance. Scott Slaughter, pastor of Coggins Church, had high praise for the artists.

“Melinda Hedrick and her team were fantastic,” said Slaughter. “The icing on the cake was the team of AP art students bringing the animal kingdom to our theme. They arrived with smiles and were eager to get started. Melinda chose teams to work on each room and the students went to work! They were having fun with us and each other but were focused on their work. They pushed the design over the top! We are very grateful to them for their contribution.”

And the art teacher is equally as grateful for the chance to leave a lasting impression.

“Art speaks to individuals,” said Hedrick. “It makes us feel like we’re in a different time and place. It brings joy and happiness. It makes something feel more lively, bright and more exciting to be in. I appreciate the opportunity they gave my students.”

Kassaundra Shanette Lockhart is a freelance writer.