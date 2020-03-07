Saturday Extra: The Readers Write for March 7

By Jeffrey Brooke Allen

For Christmas my 46-year-old daughter Meg gave me a book entitled “The Story of My Life: If a Story is in You, It has to Come Out.” And isn’t that what The Readers Write is all about, telling our stories? We don’t really understand ourselves (nor does anyone else) until we muster the courage to tell our tales.

Still, it seemed odd that Meg wanted me to write in this book the answers to dozens of questions. She told me that knowing the details of my life, my hopes and dreams, failures and successes, would be very “meaningful” for her.

I shared the story of Meg’s Christmas gift with three close friends. One had received a similar book from his daughter. Another had received a much-cherished 50 page autobiography from his mother, who didn’t want to answer someone else’s question in the space THEY allotted. She wanted to tell HER story HER way. She lives on in the pages of her autobiography.

The third friend told the best story about telling our stories. If there’s ever a fire, she said with deep conviction, the one thing she would save would be a book very like the one Meg gave me. Like Meg, she gave the gift at Christmas, not really expecting a response.

To her great joy, the very next Christmas her father gave her a completely filled out book along with newspaper clippings and other personal mementos. Several meaningful discussions between father and daughter followed. In going beyond the book, her father gave her the one thing she would save from a fire, her most cherished piece of family history.

I am now answering questions in Meg’s book. These prompts have elicited a host of heartwarming memories, mostly of old friends I haven’t seen in decades. These memories led me to a hugh box of family photos, pictures of loved ones now long departed but in the photos, alive and happy. We never say, “Frown for the camera.“ We only picture happy people.

With the photos were dozens of old letters, reminding me of many wonderful friends. Best of all were my father’s World War II love letters to my mother, “Deedie Darling.” Answering the questions in Meg’s book (and the photos and letters) gave me a richer understanding of my life, and this Christmas will help in satisfying Meg’s deep curiosity about her father — a similar curiosity evidently shared by many, many people.

So please, in your preferred manner (including audio and video), preserve your personal history and urge your loved ones to do the same. Don’t let your family’s stories wither and die. The more we know about our family’s stories, the better we can understand, if necessary forgive, and above all, love them. “If a story is in you,” you owe it to yourself and your loved ones to “let it come out.” You’ll be very glad you did.

Jeffrey Brooke Allen is a previous contributor to The Readers Write.