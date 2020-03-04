I came across an interesting blog post recently, as I began to gear up for the cool season garden planting. This author suggested you should think economics when planning your garden.

In other words, you should plant those vegetables that give you the most bang for your buck and the highest return on your investment.

This writer’s first tip was, don’t plant stuff you have no intention of eating. That makes sense. Sometimes we plant stuff simply because Grandpa also planted it or Mom never went a season without adding it to the garden. But if, for instance, you don’t like Brussels sprouts, why plant them?

I would also add, why plant a vegetable that needs a long period of sustained cool weather to produce a crop? You know how fickle our spring weather can be. In the past when I have planted Brussels sprouts, we always seem to get hit with weather that is too hot for this cruciferous vegetable right as the little sprouts are beginning to form. The same goes for broccoli.

The writer’s other tip was to plant crops that give you the most produce for the space you have available. That means putting in root crops with tops that you can harvest. Good examples would be turnips and beets. You can harvest some of the tops of these crops without harming the root that is developing below ground.

Crops that keep on giving are another good way to get the most out of your garden space. Loose leaf lettuces fit this description. Whether your taste runs to mild or to spicy, there are plenty of leafy greens that can be set in the garden that will allow you to harvest again and again right up to the point where the summer heat sets in. Talk about a money-saver! Have you seen the cost of mixed salad greens in the grocery store?

Swiss chard is a good investment, too. You can go well into the summer picking the leaves from this plant and adding them to salads, soups and casseroles.

Finally, herbs are very cost effective, especially if you like to cook. Honestly, herbs are basically weeds that someone figured out tasted good. Most grow well in average soil. Once established, they are very undemanding. Because herbs are high in essential oils, most insects will leave them alone. They really don’t mind being cut back, time after time. And, if you have more than you can use, drying is an easy process that doesn’t require a lot of time or space (unlike canning).

With a little bit of planning, you can fill your refrigerator while you get a degree of economics in horticulture.

