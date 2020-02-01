Faith calendar for the week of Feb. 1

SPECIAL PROGRAMS

Piney Grove F.W.B. Church: 244 Slocumb Road. Black History Month programs begin Feb. 2 at 10 a.m. with honoree Judge Steven C. Stokes.

First Presbyterian Church: 102 Anne St. The Calvin Lecture Series is Feb. 8-9. Three lectures on Feb. 8 begin at 8:30 a.m., followed by sermons at 8:30 and 11 a.m. on Feb. 9. Tod Bolsinger is the speaker. Registration required; boxed lunch available for $9. firstprez.com

Haymount Presbyterian Church: 2760 Rosehill Road. Men’s Day is Feb. 16 at 11 a.m. with guest speaker Rev. Bernard Fuller. Dinner will be served after the service.

Spring Hill Missionary Baptist Church: 2481 N. Hilltop Road, Red Springs. The annual Black History program is Feb. 16, with worship at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. An old fashion lunch will be served after the morning service. Attendees are encouraged to dress in old fashion attire. Attorney Angelica McDonald will speak at the afternoon service.

MUSIC

Piney Grove Chapel Baptist Church: 4440 Piney Grove Road, Angier. Singer and song writer Mark Bishop will perform Feb. 2 at 6 p.m.

Pinehurst United Methodist Church: 4111 Airport Road, Pinehurst. The African Children’s Choir will perform Feb. 16 at 9 and 11 a.m.

Haymount Presbyterian Church: 2760 Rosehill Road. The annual Charles Willis Musical is Feb. 16 at 3 p.m. All are invited.

Family Fellowship Worship Center: 1014 Danbury Road. The African Children’s Choir will perform Feb. 16 at 6:30 p.m.

FOOD, FUNDRAISERS, FESTIVALS

Sunnyside Presbyterian Church: 3997 Sunnyside School Road. The church food pantry distributes food from 5-7 p.m. each first and third Wednesday in the church classroom.

Hay Street United Methodist Church: 320 Hay St. The annual Bread ’n Bowls bake sale and silent auction is Feb. 7, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Proceeds support Operation Inasmuch. Bread bowl meal is $10; pottery bowl meal is $20. Get advance tickets online at faoiam.org or at 321 Hillsborough St. 910-433-2161

John Wesley United Methodist Church: A Valentine’s Gala is Feb. 8, 4:45 p.m., at College Lakes Recreation Center, 4945 Rosehill Road. Tickets are $25 per person, and an additional $10 for a photo. Tickets and information available at 616 Cumberland St. 910-483-5052

Haymount Presbyterian Church: 2760 Rosehill Road. A fish fry is Feb. 14, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Plates are $7.

“It’s Still All About Love”: Feb. 15, 6-10 p.m., Smith Recreation Center, 1520 Slater Avenue. Partners in Christ annual fundraiser features music, worship, open mic, fellowship and food. $10 donation requested. 910-818-5679 or 910-818-5043

Falling Run Missionary Baptist Church: 2852 Cedar Creek Road. The church, along with Cumberland County Council on Older Adults, serves hot meals daily, Monday-Friday, from 11 a.m.-noon. Cumberland County residents age 60 or older are eligible. Transportation is available. Call 910-483-3822 to find out more.

Family Fellowship Worship Center: 1014 Danbury Road. Shepherd's Bread Ministry distributes food every Monday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Volunteers are needed. 910-482-4022

Masjid Al Madina: 196 Pittman Grove Church Road, Raeford, and Food Pantry of Raeford, distributes food at 10 a.m. each second Saturday of the month. For information,call or text 651-983-3903.

MEETINGS

Northview Baptist Church: 7455 Ramsey St. Weekly meetings of Reformers Unanimous Recovery, a Christ-centered addiction program, are each Friday at 7 p.m. 910-514-8427 or 910-488-9788

Full Gospel Business Men’s Fellowship: Saturday, 7-9 a.m., at K&W Restaurant, Bordeaux Center. 910-425-3041

Peace Presbyterian Church: 3203 Ramsey St. Alcoholics Anonymous meets each Saturday at 7 p.m.

S.A.L.T. Fellowship: Feb. 4. Seasoned Adults Learning Together meet for breakfast at 8:30 a.m. each first Tuesday of every month at JK's Deli, 125 Owen Drive. 910-483-0121

Red Hill Missionary Baptist Church: 1160 Red Hill Road, Cameron. A community Bible study is held each first, second and third Wednesday at noon. A light lunch is served. All are welcome. redhilmbc.org

Just Between Us Ministry: Bible study group meets Wednesdays, 7-8:45 p.m., Highland Presbyterian Church, 111 Highland Avenue. 910-303-4154

Overhills Community Church: 948 Overhills Road, Linden. Celebrate Recovery group meets Thursdays at 7:30 p.m. for fellowship, coffee and snacks. Nursery provided. 910-977-8991 or 910-893-3012

Caesarea Worship Center: 726 Ramsey St. Community Bible Study meets Fridays at noon. Lunch is served.

First Presbyterian Church: 102 Ann St., Wednesday Together dinner at 5 p.m.; classes for all ages at 6. Meal cost is $8 for adults and teens, children eat free with paying adult. Meal registration required one week in advance. 910-483-0121

ANNOUNCEMENTS

Liberty Christian Academy: 6548 Rockfish Road. Open house for prospective students and their families is Feb. 13, 6:30-8 p.m. Tour the campus and speak to faculty, staff and students. 910-424-1205

Well of Life Ministry of Deliverance: North View Plaza, 5329 Ramsey St. Drive-through prayer is each Wednesday and Friday at noon. Come as you are for a quick word of prayer. Cars, bikes and pedestrians welcome.

Person Street United Methodist Church: 509 Person St., needs clothing and nonperishable food items for Martha’s Table and Mary’s Closet. Call 910-483-4714 or Prudence at 910-391-4689.

