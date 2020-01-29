Want to learn more about gardening, while meeting others who enjoy gardening?

Gaston County Cooperative Extension is offering the the Extension Master Gardener program. Classes will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon, Feb. 25 through April 7, from 10 to 11 a.m. The deadline for applications is Feb 18. Applications can be found on the Extension website at http://www.ces.ncsu.edu/depts/hort/consumer/masgar/mgapplication.pdf

Cost of the program is $55, which can be paid online at http://www.cognitoforms.com/GastonCounty1/CoopEstMasterGrdenerClass.

The NC EMG program is an educational program designed to enhance public education in consumer horticulture. It began in 1979 in Wake County, as a way to assist agents, at the county level, in extending horticultural knowledge from NC State and NC A&T State Universities to their communities.

Participants in the program must complete the training program, pass an examination, and volunteer a minimum of 40 hours (20 hours in subsequent years) through the local Cooperative Extension Center.

Completion of volunteer hours annually assures the Extension Master Gardener remains certified. Interns will also have the opportunity to join the Master Gardener Group of Gaston County, an association, involved in volunteer projects throughout the community. The group plans frequent educational day trips, holds monthly meetings with speakers and gives a local face to the Extension Master Gardener program.

Julie Flowers, Consumer Horticulture Agent for Gaston and Cleveland County, will coordinate and instruct the program, along with Horticulture Agents from nearby Counties.

Topics covered include botany, plant propagation, houseplants, wildlife, soils and fertilizers, plant insects and diseases, weeds, vegetables, tree fruits and nuts, small fruits, landscape design, woody ornamentals, and flowers.

There are currently over moere than 3,000 NC Extension Master Gardeners in the state, with more than 100 in Gaston County.