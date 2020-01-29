From a redneck throwdown to Friday night lights, Devin Everhart’s first CD is a tribute to country living at its finest.

After an intense year of focus, the Welcome native released Honky Tonk Lifestyle on Jan. 4. Everhart wrote nine out of the ten songs on the CD.

The 2018 graduate of North Davidson High School has been performing professionally for the past three years. He is currently enrolled as a sophomore at Davidson County Community College. His first gig was at Lexington’s Olde Well Tavern where he continues to play regularly.

Crafting the album became a priority after an interview with The Dispatch last year.

“I did an article with The Dispatch literally a year ago and at that time I had only written one original song,” Everhart offered. “Now, one thing I am very passionate about is my music. I told that editor that my goal is to release an album by next year knowing it was nearly impossible. My mom and dad have always told me to chase my dreams and never give up. So, here we are a year later. My favorite part was working with Mitch Snow.”

He recorded the album locally with Mitch Snow Productions in Thomasville.

“Mitch is one of the most talented musicians I’ve ever met. It took lots of long hours, but we had a wonderful time playing and working together.”

Everhart said the album was his way of introducing the world to his childhood.

“This album tells a story. It explains some events or things that have happened in my life growing up. I actually had a lady call in to 98.1 classic country radio station while I was there the other day in Galax, Virginia, and said, ‘I could just picture that young man growing up by listening to his songs.’” The final song on the CD is Everhart’s cover of the hymn “Old Rugged Cross.”

One of his favorite songs, "Just Like You," is a tribute to his paternal grandfather.

“I love that song because it is about one of my grandpas, Bob Everhart,” Everhart offered. “That man has taught me a lot and I knew deep down I never gave him a lot of credit so I sat down one night and wrote this song and it has honestly been the album’s hit song.”

“Friday” is a tribute to the legacy of Friday Night Football in the North Davidson community. A recording of the song was played at a Black Knights home game on Nov. 1, 2019, when the Black Knights played against Salisbury High School. Everhart was in attendance to experience the crowd’s reaction to the song. He called the moment humbling.

“It was such a cool experience to hear everyone sing along and messaging me after the fact,” he said. “Thank you again to (varsity football Coach) Brian Flynn, (North Davidson High Athletic Director) Mark Hayes, and the whole North Davidson Athletic Association for featuring the song.”

With his first album under his belt, Everhart is eager to book lots of gigs locally and further his music career to Nashville within the next three years.

“I always have the life goal of performing the Grand Ole Opry; that's always in the back of my mind.”

You can hear Honky Tonk Lifestyle on all streaming platforms including iTunes, Spotify and Amazon Music.

Antionette Kerr is a media correspondent.