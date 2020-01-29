The Master Gardener Group of Gaston County, an association, involved in volunteer projects throughout the community, plans frequent educational day trips, holds monthly meetings with speakers and gives a local face to the Extension Master Gardener program.

During the group’s January meeting, Julie Flowers, Consumer Horticulture Agent for Gaston and Cleveland County, awarded Gaston County NC Extension Master Gardeners award pins recognizing both years and hours of volunteer service.

5-year pins: Camille Jones, Amy Holland, Ron Holland, Michael Branch, Carol Golden, Mickey Wagenknight, Gene Martin, Jamie Keller, Dana Harper, and Gerald Deal. Not present: Ann Little, Jimmy Little, Max George, Priscilla Helms, Richard Blanton, Anne Mackey, Diane Cammalleri, Kim Wallis, Phyllis Lambert, Bill Lambert, Nelda Hanna, Alix Kampmeyer, Allison Pittman, Nan Davis, and Janet Jackson

10-year pins: Amy Lawing, Kay Robinson, Sarah Froneberger, Monica Hoehne, Teri Clark, Nancy Shannon, and Victoria Rauch. Not present: Bee Muse, Doris Keller, Henry Raxter, Linda Raxter, Martha Strain, Len Suggs, and David Thornburg

15-year pins: Leigh Gintert, Barbara Linster, Kathy Spencer, Jewell Vinson, Martha Robinson, and Sharon Bean. Not present: Suzanne Griffin and Paulette Hale

20-year pins: Sharon Lanier and Susan Jenkins

250-hour pins: Leigh Gintert, Donna Speed, Victoria Rauch, Nancy Shannon, Kay Robinson, Zerina Francum, Sarah Froneberger, Kay Cherry, Kathy Spencer, Steve Brittain, Amy Lawing, Ron Holland, Gene Martin, Gerald Deal, Amy Holland, Camille Jones, Sharon Bean, and Teri Clark. Not present: Max George, Anne Mackey, Doris Kellar, Jimmy Little, Henry Raxter, Linda Raxter, Gene Cronin, Nelda Hanna, Martha Strain, Ann Little, and Priscilla Helms

500-hour pins: Judy Jaeger, Carol Golden, Martha Robinson, Jewell Vinson, Susan Jenkins, Monica Hoehne, Michael Branch, Suzanne Griffin, and Barbara Linster. Not present: Paulette Hale

1,000-hour pins: Dana Harper, Sharon Lanie

2000-hour pin: David Thornburg (not present).