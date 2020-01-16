COMMUNITY

South Point United Methodist Community Table: 6 p.m. Thursdays, 510 South Point Church Road, Belmont. Free meal to community. Call 704-825-4019.

FUNDRAISERS

Bowling Green Presbyterian vegetable soup and oyster stew supper: 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 250 Ridge Road, Clover, South Carolina. Homemade desserts will be served. In the event of bad weather, the supper will be held on Saturday, Feb. 1.

Daniels Lutheran country breakfast buffet: 7 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, Reepsville Road, Lincolnton. Take out is available. A $7 donation is suggested to benefit the church building fund.

New Camp Creek Baptist poor man’s supper: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 863 New Camp Creek Church Road, Kings Mountain. Benefit for the Rev. Richard Stroup who is retiring at the end of January. Cost is donations only. Menu includes pinto beans, mac and cheese, cornbread and dessert

FITNESS

Fit Class: 8 a.m. Saturdays, 4491 Posterity Court, Suite 3, Gastonia, presented by Center-Cize Exercise Ministry. Taught by Ocie McElhaney, certified trainer. Cost: $10 per class. Call 704-824-4121.

MEETINGS

Interfaith Trialogue: 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, First ARP Church. 317 S. Chester St., Gastonia, in the fellowship hall. Group of Jews, Muslims, and Christians holding monthly fellowship and study. Topic will be "Encountering God" Part I. (the second part in February). The citations are: Bible: John 21; Quran: Mary 19:16-36; Torah: Genesis 16:18-33

SERVICES

Center Baptist Deacon and Deaconess Ministry Program: 3 p.m., Jan. 19, 3301 S. New Hope Road, Gastonia. Messenger: Dr. Gregory K. Moss, principal preacher, Chappell Memorial Baptist.

Center Baptist 4th Wednesday Worship: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, 3301 S. New Hope Road, Gastonia. Messenger: the Rev. E. Merle Brown, associate minister.

Center Baptist NFL Sunday: Sunday, Jan. 26, 3301 S. New Hope Road, Gastonia. Church members encouraged to wear favorite team attire during morning worship. Tailgating cookout to follow. Sponsored by CBC Young Adults.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Thirsty Thursdays Women's Ministry’s “Do You See What I See?" gathering: 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, Erwin Center, 913 N. Pryor St., Gastonia. Features teaching, fellowship, and food. Free. Call Robin Bamberg. 704-460-4751.