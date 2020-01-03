The “Roaring Twenties” began just after midnight for the first baby born in 2020 at Womack Army Medical Center.

Mother Kaitlyn Heisterman and father Spc. Justin Jackson welcomed their first child, a girl, Sloan Jackson, 6 pounds 10 ounces, at 12:45 a.m.

New Year’s Day was a day of celebration and surprise for the couple. They had been told numerous times during their pregnancy they were expecting a boy.

“I really did not know what to do,” said Jackson, who is assigned to the Special Warfare Training Group at Fort Bragg. “I looked over to my mom and said, ‘that’s not a boy.’”

Womack Chief Medical Officer Col. Mark Ochoa helped ease the astonishment by presenting the family with a gift basket from The Army and Air Force Exchange Service.

“We love her and can’t wait to get her home, and these girl’s clothes will help us out,” said Heisterman. “We can give the clothes we have to friends who are expecting boys.”

Jackson comes from a large family and hopes to continue the tradition.

Heisterman said she is open to having more kids but wants the memory of this labor behind her first.