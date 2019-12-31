Editor’s note: To add events or make corrections to this calendar, contact Charity Apple at capple@thetimesnews.com or call 336-506-3057.

EXERCISE & FITNESS

Zumba: 10 a.m. Friday, Mebane Public Library, 101 S. First St., Mebane. For ages 14 and up. For more details, call 919-563-6431.

New Beginner Tai Chi classes: Tuesdays and Wednesdays (morning and evening classes), starting Jan. 7-8. Free and low-cost for all ability levels. For more details, visit https://bubblingspringnc.com. To register, call 336-578-9671 or email 1kimter1@gmail.com.

WEIGHT LOSS GROUPS

Take Off Pounds Sensibly — TOPS 53, Graham: 6 p.m. Tuesdays at Graham Presbyterian Church (hut), 101 N. Maple St., Graham. New members welcome. bekops2016@gmail.com.

Take Off Pounds Sensibly — TOPS 109, Burlington: The club meets from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. each Wednesday at the Kernodle Senior Center, 1535 S. Mebane St. New members welcome.

Take Off Pounds Sensibly — TOPS NC 349, Burlington: 6 p.m. Mondays at Lakeview Community Church, Burlington. Peggy Faucette at 336-584-6245.

Take Off Pounds Sensibly — TOPS 367, Saxapahaw: 6 p.m. Tuesdays at the Moore’s Chapel Baptist Church hut on Church Road off N.C. 87. Nonprofit weight-loss support group. No obligation to join.

Take Off Pounds Sensibly — TOPS 371, Elon: 6:30 p.m. each Tuesday at Ossipee Baptist Church, 2470 Old N.C. 87, Elon.

Take Off Pounds Sensibly — TOPS 537, Burlington: weigh-in at 6 p.m. and meeting at 6:30 p.m. each Monday, Southern Caswell Ruritan Club, 9614 Hwy. 62 South, Burlington.

Take Off Pounds Sensibly — TOPS 650, Burlington: 5:45 p.m. today for weigh-ins at the Harriet House behind Brookwood Baptist Church on Davis Street. Meeting at 6:15 p.m.

NOTE: To find a meeting location throughout Alamance County, visit www.tops.org and click "Find A Meeting," then type in your zip code to find a meeting at a time and place convenient for you. Your first visit is free.

MEDICAL SERVICES

Alamance County Health Department: offers immunizations, well-child checkups and dental care for children as well as prenatal care, family planning services and STD treatment. 336-227-0101.

HIV testing: Walk-in testing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays, Alamance Cares, 3025 S. Church St., Burlington. Results received in 20 minutes. Free. For more information or to schedule an appointment for another time, call 336-538-8111.

Syphilis and Hepatitis C testing: Walk-in testing from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month, Alamance Cares, 3025 S. Church St., Burlington. Results received in seven days. For more information or to schedule an appointment for another time, call 336-538-8111.

North Carolina Breast and Cervical Cancer Control Program: Free or low-cost breast and cervical screenings and follow-up services for eligible low-income, uninsured or underinsured women living in Alamance and surrounding counties. For information, call Christy Burton at 336-538-7855.