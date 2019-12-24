The Cameron Art Museum is located at 3201 S. 17th St. To learn more, visit CameronArtMuseum.org and click on Museum School, or call 910-395-5999.

The last day of a pastels class at the Cameron Art Museum in October was both a glad and sad occasion for the art students.

After wrapping up the days’ work, creating still lifes of arranged melons, they hugged, took a group picture and promised to stay in touch.

Most would be back in class in two weeks, when the next round of classes started.

Pastels aren’t just soft, pale colors. They’re also a medium. Pastels are sticks that contain the same pigments used in oil paint, explained Jeri Greenberg, a pastel artist who teaches the class.

She said pastel is a medium “coming out of the oil-painting shadow.”

“It’s very portable and you don’t have to wait for it to dry,” she said.

Pamela Cook was upset when she dropped one of her pastel sticks, and Greenberg explained why.

“That’s $5 turned into dust,” she said.

Cook has been painting with pastels for five years and has a home studio. But she enjoys coming to the Cameron for the classes.

“Learning from Jeri is probably the biggest reason,” she said. “I knew her in New Jersey.”

Cathy McCarty is a beginner.

“I’ve always loved art and it’s a great community here,” she said. “The class is exceptionally well-taught and I meet wonderful people.”

Sherman Hayes is a photographer. He says taking art classes helps him compose his photos.

“It teaches me the basics of color and how to see,” he said.

He noted that teaching art classes at the Cameron can be a challenge because people join at all levels of experience.

As Museum School director, Donna Moore’s job is recruiting those artist-teachers.

“Not all who excel at art are teachers,” she said.

She looks for a teacher with expertise who is “enthusiastic about what they do and sharing it.”

Moore, 60, was born in West Virginia. Her father moved the family to Greensboro when she was young, and then to Holden Beach. She graduated from West Brunswick High and studied creative arts at UNCW under the renowned local artist Claude Howell.

“He set up the arts department there,” she said. “It was a huge asset for me to have landed at UNCW when he was there. He connected me to St. John’s Museum of Art when it was downtown.”

St. John’s outgrew its space and after a fundraising drive led by Bruce Cameron, opened in 2002 at its present location as the Louise Wells Cameron Art Museum.

Moore had taught art classes at various locations in Wilmington, including Castle Street Studio.

Back in the 1980s, she and Anne Brennan, now the museum’s executive director, both had studios above the old Front Street News.

Brennan hired Moore in 2011, when Brennan was assistant director of the museum.

Moore is particularly proud of a new initiative created in cooperation with New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Classes will be held for cancer patients, who will spend three hours a week at the museum in art and creative writing classes.

That will be followed with a second set of classes for infusion nurses, who administer IV medicines and fluids.

Scott Whisnant, NHRMC’s administrator of Community Relations, said the partnership with the museum could lead to participants’ work being exhibited at the museum.

Medicine is more than just treatments and pharmaceuticals, he said.

“Cancer is a very stressful time in patients’ lives,” he said. “You have to give patients an outlet for that stress.”

Art can give cancer patients an opportunity to articulate their feelings during a time of uncertainty.

“We think it will lead to better outcomes,” he said.

Moore said art has health benefits for everyone.

“It’s been proven that art lowers blood pressure,” she said, adding that it also helps with depression and dexterity skills.

A new round of art classes starts in January. Classes meet for six-week sessions followed, after a week off, by a four-week series.

New six-week sessions start Jan. 14 and, after a break at the end of February, four-week sessions will start in March.

Classes include pottery, various painting classes, art appreciation, creating writing and a multitude of other topics. Moore teaches “life drawing” classes with professional nude models.

Youth classes include working with clay, paper mache and drawing.

There’s something for everyone at the Cameron Art Museum’s Museum School.