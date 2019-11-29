The Bessemer City History & Arts Society Christmas Tour of Homes will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. This will be the 22nd annual tour. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 the day of showing. Proceeds will be used to maintain the museum building.

Tour sites are all in Bessemer City:

Connor and Kyle Lanasa residence: 304 W. Virginia Ave., is a new home built in 2019 and the brothers moved into in May.

Russell and Ashleigh Threatt residence: 104 E. Washington Ave., will have four decorated Christmas trees and decorations outside. They have lived one year in this historical 119 year old home.

Terry and Emily Parker residence: 903 Crowders Mountain Road, will have 10 decorated Christmas trees and their theme is rustic country. They have lived there six years.

Elo Sweets & Goodies: 136 W. Virginia Ave., and serves ice cream and other offerings and sells giftware.

Blossom restaurant: 101 E. Virginia Ave. It is also a venue for weddings, reunions, showers and parties. There are spacious living quarters upstairs which will be on tour. There will be many decorations including a pink Victorian Christmas tree. They have been open since April, 2019.

First United Methodist Church: 110 W. Alabama Ave., was built 1902-04 but the congregation dates to 1891 and this is their second building which is Gothic Revival built from local bricks. It has a beautiful Rose Window and the sanctuary will be decorated with poinsettias and a Chrismon tree. There is a lighted cross behind the pulpit and the red carpet and cushions and the curved wooden pews provide a lovely setting for worship. The congregation welcomes visitors and will provide refreshments.

Kiser Senior Center: 123 W. Pennsylvania Ave., part of the Bessemer City Parks & Recreation and offers programs for senior citizens. It will be decorated.

Bessemer City History & Arts Museum: 209 W. Washington Ave., was built in 1929 for The Woman’s Club. Stonewall Jackson Durham, one of the original founders of the town in 1893, donated the rock for the building. In 1995, it became the home for the History & Arts Society. This building has been the setting for many social events, including wedding receptions, high school reunions, parties and dances. It has been used by many groups over the past three quarters of a century and has been renovated and repaired several times.

Currently, the museum has artifacts on display that have been contributed or loaned by various citizens. There are three large panels depicting the original Scotch, Irish and German settlers who moved to this area from Pennsylvania and Maryland beginning in 1740. This project is titled, “Look Back – The Great Wagon Trail.”

The museum also has bound copies of the Bessemer City Record for viewing. The small but faithful membership maintains the museum with the only fund-raising activity the annual Christmas Tour of Homes which is held on the first Saturday in December.

RAFFLE: There will be a raffle for a quilt with tickets at $5 each.