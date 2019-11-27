The Cleveland County Arts Council’s 10th annual Holiday Home Tour on Saturday, Dec. 7, features an array of six homes, each uniquely decorated for the holiday season.

The Cleveland County Arts Council’s 10th annual Holiday Home Tour on Saturday, Dec. 7, features an array of six homes, each uniquely decorated for the holiday season. This home tour celebrates not only the interior design and architecture of the houses but the individual styles of holiday decor of the homeowners.

The tour begins at 10 a.m. at the home of your choice and ends at 5 p.m. Tickets are $15 at the Arts Center, 111 S. Washington St., Shelby, in advance by phone or online or at the homes the day of the tour (cash and checks only). A hand-decorated artisan wreath will be raffled off to a lucky tour attendee.

“We are very excited to have such unique homes this year,” said Shearra Miller, executive director for the Arts Council. “From a historic family home that is now a bed and breakfast to new homes, large and small, we have something for everyone. This year the tour literally will take you from one side of our county to the other!”

New this year, attendees will receive 10 percent off their beverage purchases at either location of LiliBean Coffee and Creamery the day of the home tour when they show their ticket. Also that day, stop by the Arts Council to check out Handmade for the Holidays gift gallery. The entire gallery will be transformed into a holiday gift shop filled with artwork by local and regional artists, available to purchase as gifts or just to take home. Lunch will be available for $5 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Arts Council during the tour.

Other holiday events at the Arts Council include Holiday Happy Hour with food, music, holiday demonstrations and a chance to begin shopping at Handmade for the Holidays gift gallery from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5. Tickets are $10. Buy tickets for both the Holiday Happy Hour and Holiday Home tour and save $5.

Here’s more about the homes on the tour and introductions from the owners:

Chad and Meghan Stout: 222 Conifer Way, Shelby

“We moved into our Williams Creek home in 2008 with two small children. The wooded, spacious lot appealed to us and we loved the quiet when we first stepped out of the car. Since then, we’ve made the house our own with updates in almost every room, as well as extensive changes to the outdoor spaces. We look forward to welcoming you for the holidays.”

Brittany Payne and Mason Jennings: 108 Three Oaks Lane, Kings Mountain

“We are new to the area but fell in love with our home tucked away on beautiful Moss Lake, as well as the community, which is a great place to raise our three-year old son. We have completed several renovations and we continue to add accents to our home that was built in 1976. Some of our favorite features are the unique outdoor nooks and cozy living area. We love to mix vintage feels with modern touches. Brittany also has a clothing store, Southern Fried Glam, which is conveniently located in our home. We are excited to show our love for Christmas decor as well as opening our home to our community. We feel blessed to have become a part of this area and are excited to see each of you.”

Winnie and Nathan Simmons: 705 Ridgeview Dr., Shelby

“Built in 2000, our forest green A-frame home sits nestled in the woods only a mile from uptown Shelby. The unique architecture of our home gives off a cozy mountain vibe, with its high pine ceilings, a gas wood stove, and no shortage of outdoor space! We are both big on spending time outside, so we’ve expanded our deck since it was initially built. We joke that our exterior space rivals the quaint interior in square footage! We enjoy crisp evenings outdoors on the deck sitting next to the gas fireplace or soaking in the hot tub with a glass of wine and watching the deer graze in the backyard. At Christmas, our house is at its prime. An eclectic mix of modern and vintage holiday decor ooze warmth and cheer. Christmas trees are placed throughout, and twinkle lights dance their way around the exterior. But our house lends itself well to all seasons, whether blanketed in snow or seeking cool shade in the summer. We hope you enjoy your visit to our little “Cabin in the woods“ this holiday season!”

Marla and Mark Patterson: 206 Gilliatt St., Shelby

“Three years ago Dr. and Mrs. Lee Gilliatt graciously sold us a few acres of country heaven in the heart of Shelby. There are many unusual varieties of plants left over from the nursery Dr. Gilliatt’s parents ran for so many years. It is fun to stump visitors as they try to guess what some of those plants are. We completed our house in the fall of 2017. It feels to us like a cottage in a natural wildlife preserve. We have seen over 20 varieties of wildlife including foxes, coyotes, herons, beavers, otters, hawks, several kinds of ducks, geese and of course deer which eat our flowers. The house is oriented to give the best view of the pond and nature in the midst of the huge oak trees which surround it. It is a two-story house designed for entertaining and to accommodate guests. We are grateful for our dear and long-time friend Stephanie Gillespie who helped us so much with our decorations. We hope you enjoy your visit to our home.”

Jackson and Mary Beth Hamrick (The Hunt House): 340 Westlee St., Lattimore

The Hunt House is a beautiful five-bedroom, five-bathroom home built by Dr. Robert Lee Hunt of Lattimore, in 1926. Dr. Hunt raised his family in this house, and the home served as a boarding house for teachers at nearby Lattimore School. Hunt descendants have always owned the house with the newest owner being Jackson Martin, great grandson of Dr. Robert Hunt. Martin’s grandfather, Dr. Jack Hunt was raised in the home. The Hunt family is well known for hospitality, so it is fitting that The Hunt House now provides unique lodgings to travelers and guests.“

Annie Holland: 401-5 Holman Drive, Shelby

“I’m excited for you to visit my cozy two-bedroom townhome near uptown Shelby. It has an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and just the right amount of space for me. My decorating style is eclectic with a mix of vintage and modern. I hope that when you walk in you will feel like Christmas has come alive.”

For more information or to purchase tickets call 704-484-2787, visit Facebook.com/events/2287098608069377/ or our ccartscouncil.org.