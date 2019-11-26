Cliff Cash didn’t intend to become a comedian. In fact, he’d dabbled in a few different careers before finally giving standup a shot.

Now, close to 10 years later, he’s preparing to headline at The Comedy Zone in Charlotte for the first time. See him on stage at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at 900 NC Music Factory Blvd., Suite B3.

Cliff, younger brother of author Wiley Cash, grew up in Gastonia before moving to Wilmington as a young adult.

Cliffton is the younger of the brothers. Some might find having a New York Times bestselling author for a brother gives them a sense of pressure. For Cliff, the feeling was the opposite.

“I feel like it really took a lot of pressure off me and my sister to do anything too spectacular because Wiley already succeeded,” he said.

That said, he’s performed in acclaimed venues like Zanies in Nashville and The Wilbur in Boston. He’s shared the stage with Judah Freidlander, Kevin Nealon (his favorite to perform with), and Wyatt Cenac.

He’s headlined multiple comedy festivals, been on Comedy Central “UpNext” and Comedy Central Sirius XM, he’s been a finalist on “Standup NBC,” and has won a few comedy competitions.

Cash is the kind of person who finds the humor in most situations, even the more serious topics like racism or transphobia.

“I like to use comedy to find that levity in the heavy, difficult stuff. It’s really important to me as a comedian, but there’s plenty of silliness,” he said. “Like when it’s getting intense, I bust out a fart joke.”

Offstage he likes to be outside, whether it’s rock climbing or camping. He’s made it a goal to see every national park and visit every state. He’s been to 45 of the 61 parks, and all but three states (North Dakota, Alaska and Hawaii).

“Once I’ve done that, I guess I’ll start trying to tour internationally,” he said.

Cash started comedy a little under a decade ago. He’d been told by teachers he should be a comedian, but it wasn’t a suggestion ever taken seriously.

“To me that sounded akin to, ‘You should be president or an astronaut.’ I had no idea how to do that,” he said.

So, he instead went into sales for a bit and owned a couple of businesses, but he wasn’t truly happy with his career.

He had been doing open mic nights for a little while so when it was time to close down the recycling business he had been running, he dove into comedy headfirst and hasn’t looked back since.

“I’m going to succeed or die trying. So far, it looks like I’m going to die trying,” said Cash.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online at cltcomedyzone.com.

