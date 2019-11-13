Experts say the anxiety often has much more to do than just the fear of going to school

Perhaps it’s not unusual for a child to not want to go to school occasionally. Some children, however, experience significant anxiety about going to school and refuse to go. When a child refuses to go to school on a regular basis or has problems staying in school, the child may have school refusal, also known as school phobia, and they may express fear about going to school or cry and have physical symptoms such as headaches, stomach aches and vomiting when it’s time to leave for school.

Dr. Laura Ginther, a psychologist at Wilmington’s Sand Dollar Wellness Center, 1136 Shipyard Blvd., has counseled children and their families dealing with school refusal (school phobia) and shared some information about the condition.

1) School phobia often much more than just being afraid of school

Social anxiety, including performance anxiety, generalized anxiety, depression and fear of bullying are some possible causes for school refusal. But, Ginther said, “the primary etiology is often separation anxiety.”

“What school phobia, or school refusal typically represents is separation anxiety, and because the task which requires the children to separate from the parents most often is going to school, people initially interpret it as the children are fearful of going to school, but really the children are fearful of separating,” Ginther said.

The child’s anxiety often extends beyond going to school and may include difficulty separating from parents in other situations.

“Often with children who have school refusal or what’s called school phobia, you’ll find that they may also have difficulty going to a friend’s house to play or going to sleep over at someone’s house or potentially even sleeping in their own room. But because they are not required to go to a child’s house to play, it’s not seen as anything that needs to be tackled,” Ginther said. “It begins to be tackled when it’s interfering with normal expectations for childhood development, and that’s going to school. That’s often what brings it to the attention of parents.”

In addition to physical symptoms, children with school refusal may express having nightmares or worry that something bad is going to happen to their parents or primary caretaker.

2 ) Psychologist can help identify issues

“Frequently (school refusal) is identified first by the school who notices excessive absences, and sometimes parents who have to go to work and their child won’t go to school will sometimes call it out,” Ginther said. “The parent will typically get in touch with the pediatrician or the school and sometimes both. And if the child is displaying enough disruptive symptoms whether it’s crying or vomiting or just an absolute refusal to go to school then often times a psychologist is called in to help identify the pervasiveness of the pattern (and) that this really is a reflection of separation anxiety and not something specifically bad that is happening at the school.”

3) Helping children overcome school refusal is often a team effort

“Treatment for separation anxiety usually involves a collaborative effort between the schools, the parents, and a mental health provider, in which a structured program is developed to the get the child back into school on a full-time basis,” Ginther said. “There are a lot of variations as to what that program will entail depending upon the severity of the anxiety and the length of time it has existed before the child is entered back into school. Basically, the sooner you can get a child back into school, the better.”

4 ) Overcoming school phobia can help children overcome other anxieties

“Even if a child is effectively treated for separation anxiety, or school refusal, many kids will continue to be just a little bit more anxious than others … but the experience of having separation anxiety and then the sense of confidence that they can build from overcoming it can give them more confidence in other situations,” Ginther said. “They can say to themselves, ‘I remember when I was so afraid to go to school, and I go to school all day now. Now I’m afraid to talk in front of the class, but I can conquer that too.”

5) School refusal can occur in older children

“I think within the education community, especially in the elementary grades, educators are well aware that this exists and well aware that it is separation anxiety,” Ginther said. “I think it can surprise people in middle school when people begin to display that, and I’ve had some unique experiences in which a child does because of life circumstances, an unexpected death, an unexpected illness later on in the family … the separation anxiety doesn’t come out until later.”

When a 12- or 13-year-old student displays school refusal or separation anxiety it’s important to see if any defining events have occurred that may be triggering fear.

