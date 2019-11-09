The Readers Write

by Gil Bowman

Growing up in a large family as tenant farmers was often challenging. My parents used home remedies learned from their parents to treat most of our ailments. Twelve of our thirteen siblings were born at home with the help of a local midwife. Only the thirteenth sibling was born in a hospital. The same midwife helped with birthing of calves, colts, goats, dogs, etc.

We had no health plan and seldom visited a physician. We usually didn’t have much money, and when we did visit a physician, we simply paid the doctor what we could. Sometimes we even paid with fresh vegetables from the garden, fresh eggs, or even a chicken. Medicaid had not yet been adopted, so a doctor’s visit was oftentimes too expensive for us.

Our father never attended school; he couldn’t read, write, or do arithmetic. He signed all documents with an “X” beside his written name. Even though my father couldn’t do arithmetic, strangely he could count money. He attended the livestock market in Mt. Airy almost every Saturday and often came home with a pocket of money from his trades. He had a special knack for trading. He frequently traded a mangy old dog that wouldn’t hunt for money, a rifle, a shotgun, or another dog. He had a special spiel when it came to trading.

Even though our father wasn’t educated, he served as our “family doctor” and “dentist.” If a sibling had a stomach ache, my father administered castor oil; if we had a cut or wound, my father doused the injury with blue lotion (the same antiseptic he used for our wounded animals); if a sibling had a toothache, he simply pulled the offending tooth.

My father was very strong physically; his hands and fingers were exceptionally strong. He could usually pull a painful tooth with just his fingers. Rarely did he have to resort to more serious manners of tooth extraction. One method he used was tying one end of a string around the offending tooth and tying the other end to a doorknob. When my father slammed the door shut, the tooth was usually jerked out. A more serious method of tooth extraction was when he tied one end of string to the painful tooth, tied the other end to a large rock, and then threw the rock out the upstairs window. Even though my father was illiterate, he was often an extremely resourceful person.

Because of the daily physical work required on the farm, we siblings were usually quite healthy and didn’t require a lot of medical treatment. We ate food we had grown, hunted, or gathered — no unhealthy “junk foods.” We also drank milk three times daily, and so our teeth were not damaged by sweet drinks. We did, however, enjoy a Coca Cola when our father sold our first load of tobacco each fall at the market. He always returned with a special treat: a case of Coca Cola.

When my younger sister (Nancy) was two years old, she was running through the house and fell on a gallon glass jar filled with milk. As was our practice, fresh milk was often placed in glass jars and positioned on the hearth of our fireplace so that the milk would clabber. We would then take the clabber and churn it into butter. The broken class from the jar cut Nancy’s right cheek badly, but she was not taken to a doctor for treatment. Instead, my father doused the wound with blue lotion and pulled the gash together while my mother applied tape to hold the wound closed. Unfortunately, Nancy still has a scar from her injury.

When a younger brother (Dallas) was five years old, he and I were playing “Cowboys and Indians” in the house. At night my father often sharpened his two double-bladed axes and stored them under his bed until morning. Trying to escape me, Dallas dove under the same bed and cut his right thumb severely. Instead of taking Dallas to a doctor, my father doused the wound with blue lotion while my mother filled the injury with soot from the fireplace to stop the bleeding. Dallas has a large scar on his right thumb from his accident.

In 1955 our parents did take Dallas to the hospital in Stuart, Virginia, for treatment. At the time we lived near the Virginia state line. We had just gotten our first television (black and white) and were watching a magician do magic tricks on television. The magician would take a draw on a cigarette, cup one of his hands to his lips, and then open the same hand at his ear to make it appear that smoke was coming out of his ear. Dallas (who was 6 years old) tried to imitate the magician, but instead of using smoke, he used two kernels of popcorn. He put one kernel in his mouth and the other in his right hand, which he held close to his ear. The kernel in his hand accidentally slipped into his ear canal, and our parents could not remove it. Unfortunately, the attending physician at Stuart Hospital had a difficult time removing the popcorn kernel and damaged Dallas’ eardrum in the process. Dallas still has hearing problems in his right ear and was refused entry into the United States Army when he turned eighteen because of the damage to his ear.

Thanks to the adoption of Medicare and Medicaid in 1965, millions of Americans today have access to much needed quality and affordable health care. Fortunately, everyone today can visit a physician for care and treatment. People no longer need to resort to passed-down home remedies for their health care and treatment.

Gil Bowman is a previous contributor to The Readers Write.