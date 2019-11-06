40+ Stage Company will present Neil Simon’s Pulitzer Prize winning comedy “Lost In Yonkers” Friday, Nov. 15, at Mountcastle Black Box theater at the Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts.

The theater is located at 251 N. Spruce St. in Winston-Salem.

The show premiered at the Stevens Center in Winston-Salem on Dec. 31, 1990, before moving on to New York.

The story begins in 1942 when Eddie Kunitz, a recent widower, asks his elderly mother to take in his two teenage sons, Jay and Arty, so that he can take a job outside the city. Grandma lives with her daughter, the irrepressible Bella, who works in the family ice cream parlor on the floor below their apartment. Simon’s heralded sense of humor shines through as the boys attempt to make themselves at home and adjust to Bella’s antics and grandma’s strict house rules. The plot thickens when the boys’ Uncle Louie moves in temporarily to hide from his gangster associates. The result is a thoroughly human and poignant drama as the characters strive to tolerate one another in the cramped living quarters and slowly come to enjoy and appreciate one another.

The play is directed by Jay Smith, a Greensboro resident and UNCG graduate. Commenting on the show, Smith observed, “Neil Simon shows us that a family, no matter how fractured and distant, can overlook the past and come together for one another."

The play will be performed on Fridays, Nov. 15 and 22, at 7:30 p.m. with matinee performances on Saturdays and Sundays, Nov. 16-17 and 23-24, at 2 p.m. The play has two acts. Approximate run time is 90 minutes.

Cost is $20 for adults, $16 for seniors and $12 for students. For ticket information, call 336-747-1414.

Next on the schedule for 40+ Stage company is the regional premier of Marc Palmieri’s “Levittown,” Feb. 14-29, 2020; and Wendy Wasserstein’s “Third," June 5-14, 2020.

40+ Stage Company is a non-profit theatre company featuring actors age 40 and over in age-appropriate roles and themes of particular interest to older adults. Its Education Program aims to offer creative opportunities for seniors and mature adults to challenge and enrich their lives. For more information, visit www.40plusstage.com.