I was sitting in my doctor’s office for a 10 o’clock appointment when his nurse appeared in the waiting room with a look of dismay. She announced that the doctor had an emergency surgery and that the wait might be close to two hours. She apologized.

She said that she would happily re-schedule folks who wished to do so. There was an audible sigh in the room. Each of us had had to wait for between four to six weeks to get this appointment so the idea of more waiting held no appeal.

There were three of us and we hunkered down for who knows how long. Initially the room was almost silent, with the exception of the muted TV that ran endless loops of health related videos, and the turning of a magazine page.

It was a surprise when “Karen” spoke — she stated that though she understood about surgery being a priority, she couldn’t believe she would be in the doctor’s office all morning and that she would have to cancel her lunch date.

“Sara” seemed a bit less understanding and noticeably edgy, but didn’t say much. I was also annoyed but relieved that I didn’t have any other commitments that day. I don’t relish just sitting around.

Karen started to share. She had experienced a frightening health scare several years back, and she was very sick, and the doctors didn’t know why. It started with unusual falls, followed by the loss of energy, inability to eat and cognitive impairment. She’d spent time in the Intensive Care Unit and at a Rehabilitation Clinic and had numerous visits with specialists.

There was no conclusive diagnoses and it took her two years to recover. Sara and I dropped our jaws in unison. This personal admission by Karen gave the room permission to say more.

“I can’t believe it,” Sara said. Her husband had suffered with similar symptoms. His illness came on gradually and somewhat undetected. Over a period of several months he started to deteriorate. Five days in the Intensive Care Unit followed by rehabilitation and multiple doctor visits, with no diagnosis. Sara struggled to care for him, all the while dealing with her own fright. Her husband was currently remarkably better but not yet back to work.

It’s not something that I often talk about but I felt safe in that room. It had been a terrifying period. Over seven years ago I, too had become seriously ill with little warning. My experience was so similar to Karen’s and to Sara’s husband.

I spent almost a week in the Intensive Care Unit followed by rehabilitation and endless appointments with specialists, who were baffled by my symptoms and hesitated to diagnose. Out-of-town family were called to fly in. Who knew what would happen next? My recovery took 2 1/2 years.

What occurred in the waiting room that day was special. It normalized a traumatic and surreal experience for three people, three strangers, if you will. Just knowing that you’re not alone is profound. Another part of me healed that morning. I’ll never forget it.

Cindy Davis is a retired, licensed professional counselor. All inquiries are confidential. Questions can be emailed to cindysuggests@gmail.com.