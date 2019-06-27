The other day a young working woman, probably in her mid to late 20s, asked me, “How many energy drinks do you consume in a day?”

I told her that I didn’t drink any, nor do I consume soft drinks. She looked at me in amazement, saying that she had to have at least two a day, so she could keep going.

Then she wanted to know how I had so much energy, since I didn’t take anything to boost my energy level, doing all the things that I do.

I told her that I depended on the one true energy source that is not made by man’s hands, the same one who created all things in only six days, and the Son who could teach and preach and minister to people’s needs all day long and then pray and spend time with His Father all night long. (I haven’t gotten there yet, but I am working on it.)

Sometimes I feel that my plate is to full, but then I remember all that Jesus has done for me, then my plate doesn’t seem so full. I also know that the enemy will dish up opportunities that we feel we need to take on to help out our flock as pastors.

We will receive offers to preach revivals at different churches, or maybe to speak at different groups, or do a Bible study a couple times of the week, not to mention funerals, weddings, baptisms and visiting the hospitals.

As a Chaplain and Pastor, I do all of these things and more, and sometimes it can be overwhelming, and that is when I need the energy that comes from above. I go to the Father and give Him thanks for all that HE lets me do. I thank Jesus for being the example He set for me to follow. Then I will sing praises to Him, and after all of that I will do like David did in 1 Samuel 30:6 “…​ David strengthened himself in the Lord his God.”

​I just tell myself who I am in the Lord. This is not bragging, just repeating what God says about me in the Bible. I think that when God gives you supernatural strength you do not give out. Moses led the people of Israel until he was 120 years old, then he climbed a mountain to see what he had missed out on.

I am growing close to the big seven-zero birthday, just about a month away, but my strength is growing stronger every day. I feel that I will be doing more that I am doing right now, but I realize that I need to spend more time with the One who is my strength than I do now. I have discovered that when you love what you are doing that you will always have all the energy that you need to take care of business.

I hope this has encouraged some young readers not to get overwhelmed with doing good but spend more time with the Father of all and to draw from the well of His strength.

Just remember Galatians 6:9, ​“And let us not grow weary while doing good, for in due season we shall reap if we do not lose heart.”

* Bernie Raymond is the chaplain at Cross Road Retirement Community and assistant pastor at God Outreach Ministries. Contact: counselor@cross-road.org.