Special Events

* Cedar Square Friends Meeting, 7546 Harlow Road, Archdale, will have VBS, “Into the Wild,” Sunday-Thursday, June 23-27, from 6-8 p.m.

* Friendship Baptist Church, 2235 Spero Road, Randleman, will hold VBS, “GiddyUp Junction: Taking God’s Love to New Frontiers,” Sunday-Friday, June 23-28, from 6-8:30 p.m. Full meal provided. If you need a ride: 336-498-6066.

* Hopewell Friends, 2244 Hopewell Friends Road, Asheboro, will hold VBS, “In the Wild,” Sunday-Thursday, June 23-27. Sunday kickoff from 5-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Info: 336-629-0641.

* Old Union United Methodist Church, 5077 Walker Mill Road, Sophia, will have VBS, “Rolling River Rampage,” Sunday-Tuesday, June 23-25, from 6-8:30 p.m. for ages 2 up to 12th grade. Meal from 5:30-6 p.m. Closing program on Wednesday, June 26, at 6 p.m. To register: vbspro.events/p/events/oldunionumc. Info: www.oldunionumc.org/Vacation-Bible-School-2019 or 336-498-4776.

* Pleasant Grove Christian Church, 5946 Pleasant Grove Church Road, Bennett, will have VBS, “Roar! Life is Wild. God is Good!” Monday-Friday, June 24-28, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Dinner from 5:30-6:20 p.m. Info: PleasantGroveVBS42@gmail.com or 336-879-3779.

Singings and Concerts

* Mount Zion Methodist Church, 2354 Finch Farm Road, Trinity, will hold a singing with Terry Budwine on Sunday, June 23, at 6 p.m.

* Randleman Ministerial Association will sponsor a gospel sing on Sunday, June 23, at 6 p.m. at Midway Wesleyan Church, 331 Worthville Road, Randleman, to benefit Randleman Community Service. Info: 336-498-2023.

* West Bend Church, 1080 Albemarle Road, Asheboro, will host Glory Road Gospel Group on Sunday, June 23, at 11 a.m. Info: 336-625-5025.