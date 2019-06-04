My mom has seemingly saved everything from my childhood.



There are the so-called “collectible” Beanie Babies that my children now play with on their weekends at her house. While my sister and I were careful to keep the tags on the stuffed toys to “preserve” their value one day, my youngest child has torn off all the tags now. My mother still has our old doll bed and shopping cart and the wooden toy kitchen that was made by her grandfather for her in the 1950s. We played with the wooden toy kitchen as kids, and now my children play with it.



Going to my mom’s house is like walking into a time capsule of my youth. The one thing she did not hold onto, however, was clothes. A shopping trip with my 10-year-old daughter recently made me wish my mother had held on to my and my sister’s wardrobes from the early 1990s. My preteen would fit right in.



My daughter and I were on a quick shopping trip with my dad in California this spring when we walked into the girl’s clothing section of Target. My oldest girl’s eyes got big as my dad asked her if she wanted to pick out some things.



Dad always loved taking my sister and me shopping, although his budget was limited and there weren’t many places to shop in Athens, Alabama, when I was a kid. More often than not, Dad would take us to Wal-Mart, where we picked out neon-printed T-shirts, bleached cut-off shorts, and if we were really lucky, maybe some fun scrunchies or a T-shirt tie. Dad let us pick out clothes our mom would never let us buy, and maybe that was the fun part - getting to pick everything out. Dad rarely told us no.



As I looked out over the girls’ section with my dad and daughter, I felt like it was 1992 again. Bleached, cut-off shorts, micro-floral print jumpers and scrunchies. Dad held up a pair of lace-edged jean short overalls and my daughter squealed. I tried to give my dad the side-eye as I shook my head “No.”



“What? You don’t want her to have overalls?” my dad asked, laughing because in the last five years, he was likely the only man in Orange County who wore Liberty-brand jean overalls every single day, even to my grandmother’s funeral. He brought the “Bama” to California, he’d joke.



The girls’ overalls look like something my sister wore in sixth grade. But my daughter had already been sold on them as he held them up high.



Unfortunately, they didn’t have the right size in the overalls, but Dad promised he’d order some online. My daughter was thrilled, as she carefully picked out a black shirt imprinted with “My dream is my future” and some matching leggings emblazoned with metallic, rainbow-colored stars. She proudly carried the items to the checkout lanes.



As we walked out of the store and into the parking lot, my girl put her arm around my dad for a hug, holding her bag of clothes proudly in her other hand. He hugged her back in a tight squeeze.



Eight days later, when we were back in Alabama, I had to tell my daughter, as well as my two other kids, that their Grandpap died. While my 3-year-old daughter and my 7-year-old son took the news relatively well, it was my 10-year-old who was hardest hit. I knew she would be. We had just seen him.



It’s been almost two months since we got the news, and while I have days when I silently wrangle with grief, there are moments of light, too. Last week, I folded laundry while watching “Days of Our Lives” on TV - a guilty pleasure. I folded the T-shirt that my dad had bought my daughter at Target. Then it occurred to me that we never did buy those overalls.



I picked up my phone and went to the Target website, where I figured they no longer had them in stock at my local store. But they did. I ordered them immediately. Within an hour, I had them in my car as I picked my girl up from soccer practice.



I handed the red-and-white striped bag to her in the backseat.



“What’s this?” she asked me, somewhat puzzled.



“It’s a gift from your Grandpap,” I told her.



As she pulled the overalls out of the bag, she squealed. A huge grin came across her face, and then, as I looked at her through the rearview mirror, I noticed she had a couple of tears, too.



The overalls may not have been something I would have picked out. But my daughter loves them, and I can’t help but think of my dad every time she wears them. It reminds me that sometimes, it’s OK to give in. Sometimes, you need to say yes.

