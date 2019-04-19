Friday

Apr 19, 2019 at 12:01 AM


The following marriage licenses, obtained from the Randolph County Register of Deeds, were issued for the week of April 8-12, 2019:


* April 8: Grant Clapp Davidson and Dalton Jame Brower


* April 8: Cody Nathaniel Branson and Hannah Lynn Clapp


* April 9: Kalvin Jeffrey Watt and Brieanna Lynn Hughes


* April 9: Whim Frederick Covington and Karen Penelope Austin


* April 10: Danny Ray Tilley and Katie Michelle Kennedy


* April 10: William Dewitt Marley and Laura Beth Davis


* April 10: Mark Van Walters and Patricia Ann Perkins


* April 10: Todd William Apple and Ashley Marie Parks


* April 11: Clyde Ephraim Lance and Maoling Wei


* April 11: Joseph Allen Gardner and Madalyn Leigh Reynolds


* April 11: Darrell Wayne Bush and Kimberly Dawn Hill


* April 11: Ezequiel Avila Morales and Maria Guadalupe Hernandez-Santiago


* April 11: Jordan Cole Billups and Jana Danielle Morehart


* April 11: Joseph Franklin Ingold and Dana Carol Auman


* April 12: Joseph Tyler Moorefield and Heather Elizabeth Stroud


* April 12: Nathan James Myers and Jamah Leigh Smith


* April 12: Rodney Craig Jones and Karen Denise Lemons


* April 12: Reno Sprout Forrest and Amber Lee Adelwerth


* April 12: James Daniel Savas and Julissa Esmeralda Santos


* April 12: William Casey Simmons and Addie Marie Chaney


* April 12: Wilmer Saul Lima de Leon and Ellen Teresa Gonzalez


* April 12: Dustin Andrew Manuel and Deeanna Marie Sutton