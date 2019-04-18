Due to the volume of church information submitted, items will be limited to include church, address, event, date, time and contact information. Items will only be run the week of the event. The deadline is before noon on Wednesdays. Items received after the deadline will not be run. Church news cannot be taken over the phone. Items must be emailed to ajordan@courier-tribune.com. To inquire about venues to display more information about events, please email bpoole@courier-tribune.com or severett@courier-tribune.com.

Special Events

* Balfour Baptist Church, 1642 N. Fayetteville St., Asheboro, will host an Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 20, at 1 p.m. Sunday, April 21, Easter services: 7 a.m. Sunrise Service and 7:30 a.m. breakfast, 8:30 a.m. Sunday school and 9:45 a.m. worship.

* Cedar Square Friends Meeting, 7546 Harlow Road, Archdale, will hold a community Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 20, from 10 a.m.-noon. Includes hot dog lunch.

* Cedar Falls UMC and Giles Chapel UMC are sponsoring an Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 20, from 1-3 p.m. at Giles Chapel, 1627 Giles Chapel Road, Asheboro. Includes hot dog lunch.

* First Christian Church of Ramseur, 1381 Church St., will present a musical drama, “Our Only Hope,” on Friday and Saturday, April 19 and 20, at 7 p.m. For reservations: 336-824-4066 or secretary@fccramseur.org.

* First E&R United Church of Christ, 221 Cliff Road, Asheboro, will have Easter sunrise service on Sunday, April 21, at 7 a.m. Traditional Easter Sunday service at 11 a.m.

* First Pentecostal Church, 4380 U.S. 64 E., Asheboro, will have an Easter cantata on Saturday, April 20, at 6 p.m. Resurrection Sunday event on April 21 at 6 a.m. Info: 336-267-3393.

* First United Methodist Church, 224 N. Fayetteville St., Asheboro, will have Easter Sunday, April 21, services at 8:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. Native Dr. Michael Brown to preach at the 11 a.m. service. A joint sunrise service will be at St. Luke UMC, 169 Burns St., Asheboro, at 7 a.m.

* Hopewell Friends Meeting, 2244 Hopewell Friends Road, Asheboro, has rescheduled its egg hunt for Saturday, April 20, at 1 p.m. Easter Sunday, April 21, service times are: 6:45 a.m., Sunrise Service; 7:30 a.m., breakfast; and 9 a.m., Easter cantata.

* Macedonia United Methodist Church, 905 Abner Road, Troy, will have an Easter egg hunt Saturday, April 20, at noon. Info: 910-571-7015.

* New Covenant Church, 5945 Mendenhall Road Ext., Archdale, will hold a community Easter event and egg hunt on Saturday, April 20, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

* New Hope UMC, 4215 New Hope Church Road, Asheboro, will have an Easter egg hunt, hot dog dinner and movie night on Saturday, April 20, starting at 4 p.m.

* Randleman First Wesleyan, 125 Tabernacle St., Randleman, will have an Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 20, from 9:45 a.m.-1:45 p.m. Sunday, April 21, events: Sunrise service at 6:30 a.m. and Easter worship celebration at 9 a.m.