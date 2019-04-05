The following marriage licenses, obtained from the Randolph County Register of Deeds, were issued for the week of March 25-29, 2019:
* March 25: Walter Bryron Person Sr. and Carolyn Jo Ann Thomas
* March 25: George Henry Payne and Norma Joy Siegert Morris
* March: 25: Mauricio Matilde Degollado Valdez and Clarita Deniss Olvera Castillo
* March 25: Jason Wesley Peterson and Christyne Patricia Santella
* March 25: Alexandro Vazquez Posadas and Katherine Estetany Esquivel
* March 25: Ricky Alan Henley and Karen Lee Proctor
* March 26: Austin Brett Garner Sr. and Amanda Nicole Kirk
* March 26: Nathan Charles Turner and Seleania Sophia Dubose-Woods
* March 27: Brett Davies and Tia Rachelle Hamilton
* March 29: Jeffrey Todd Boyers and Crystal Gayle Shaw
* March 29: Jody Hugh Walker and Diane Auman Mitchell
* March 29: Joshua Clayton Graham and Lindsay Nelson Grammett
* March 29: Mark Lloyd Foland and Cynthia Ann Bowman
* March 29: Brian Alexander Alvarez and Iliana Ali Domhoff
* March 29: Katherine Marie Decker and Jennie Lee Ritchie
* March 29: Erick De Jesus Mendez-Castillo and Maria Angelica Arroyo
* March 29: Joshua Matthew Macon and Brandy Elaine Pierce
* March 29: Rusty Erron Dennis and Katelyn Anne Skalitzky
* March 29: Travis Aaron Wright and Mary Catherine Byrd
* March 29: Jeffrey Bertram Davis and Katie Lynn Jernigan
* March 29: James Brian Shaffer and Brittany Paige Lucas
* March 29: Aaron Devon Baldwin and Kayla Fay Gordon