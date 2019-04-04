COLFAX — Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont (GSCP2P) is hosting an open house event at each of its three resident camps on Sunday, April 7, from 1-5 p.m..

The camps are:

* Keyauwee Program Center, 2574 Sweetbriar Road, Sophia.

* Camp Ginger Cascades, 2090 Scout Road, Lenoir.

* Camp Pisgah, 570 Girl Scout Road, Brevard.

The theme of the open houses is Eggstravaganza; visitors will have the opportunity to tour the camp properties through an egg hunt. Girls can also roast s’mores, make springtime-themed crafts, meet camp staff and get all their questions answered about the summer camp program.

This event is open to the public. Families are encouraged to attend and discover all the exciting overnight and day camp programs available for all girls entering grades 1-12.

In addition to traditional arts and crafts, swimming, hiking, archery and nature walks, Girl Scout camp also provides girls with themed programs ranging from horse care and culinary quests to STEM projects and off-site adventures — there is truly something for every girl.

GSCP2P resident camps are American Camp Association (ACA) accredited and comply with more than 300 standards.

For more information about all camp programs, including how to register for an unforgettable summer experience, visit www.CampLikeAGirl.org or call 800-672-2148.