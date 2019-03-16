ASHEBORO — Joe Isom waited until he retired to tackle the Appalachian Trail.

He had to.

That’s because the Randolph County native did not want to complete the hike in sections as some people do — a section here and then a section there — until eventually they have traversed every part of the trail that stretches from Georgia to Maine.

He wanted to be counted among those who walk the 2,100-plus-mile trail from start to finish in a months-long marathon. They are called thru-hikers.

Isom took his first northbound step on the Appalachian Trail at Amicalola Falls in Georgia on March 3, 2018. Six months and four pairs of shoes later, on Sept. 1, he took his last steps in New Hampshire.

The trail’s northern terminus is on Maine’s Mt. Katahdin, but Isom did what’s known as a flip-flop. About 300 miles from the end, he caught a bus to Bangor, Maine, took a shuttle to Millinocket, Maine, and hiked to Katahdin’s summit. He hiked back down and then headed south for his final stretch.

A day or two before he was done, Isom called his wife, Susie, and asked her to reserve a room for him at his final destination — and to rent a car and book a flight home. All of that was a challenge because it was Labor Day weekend, but Susie managed.

“He told me he was beat,” she said. “I’d never heard him say that before.”

Isom cannot say exactly why he yearned to hike the Appalachian Trail.

“I wonder a lot of times why I do anything,” he said in a recent interview.

He has lasting memories of nature’s beauty along the trail. He marveled, in retrospect, at how quickly the half year of hiking seemed to pass.

He has not slept in a bed since he got home. He opts for a sleeping bag on the floor beside the bed. Why? Who knows?

“My wife,” he said, “thinks I’m strange.”

The Appalachian Trail was not the first tough, physical challenge Isom has embraced.

In shape

Isom was part of the last graduating class at Liberty High School, the Class of 1968. Eastern Randolph High School, which just marked its 50th anniversary, opened in 1969.

The Vietnam War was raging. He had a low lottery draft number, so, assuming he passed the physical, military service was in his future. A tour of duty in Vietnam was probable. He joined the U.S. Air Force instead. But after training as a weapons mechanic, he served a year in southeast Asia anyway, loading planes in Thailand.

Back home after his service, he took a job in maintenance at a Liberty furniture manufacturing plant. Later, he took his mechanical skills to Goodyear in Asheboro, and then finally to the Cross Road Retirement Community.

He retired on his 67th birthday and was soon planning his Appalachian Trail hike. He did a little running to prepare for the physical stresses of the walk, but Isom was already in pretty good shape.

His interest in fitness started during his service days and he just kept it up afterward. He recalls sometimes running home from work when he worked in Liberty. He lived in Chatham County at the time. Sometimes he used to run to the Goodyear plant in the morning and catch a ride home with his brother, who also worked there. He lived between Asheboro and Ramseur. No big deal, he said. It was only about 9 miles.

“I was always running and stuff like that,” he said. “I still run a little, but now it’s just three or four miles.”

Long hauls

In 1988, Isom got an itch to run the Boston Marathon. At the time, the magic number to qualify for someone in his age group was 3 hours. It took him a while, but he finally qualified for a spot by finishing a marathon in 2 hours, 59 minutes, and 56 seconds.

“I reckon I’m kind of restless, always trying to do something,” he said. “I got into bike riding.”

In 1999, he and Rick Henson, a Goodyear co-worker, each accumulated more than a month’s vacation and traveled to Oregon, where they jumped onto bicycles and pedaled east on a route called the TransAmerica Bicycle Trail.

When they started in May, it was warm back home. It snowed on them 12 of the first 14 days on the trek.

“It never got warm until we got out of Colorado,” Isom said. “Man, it was just cold.”

He remembers using his toothbrush to knock ice out of his derailleur so he could change gears. He also recalls a young man in Montana telling him that when the temperature dipped to 28 below zero, he didn’t have to go to school.

“Where we’re from,” he told the lad, “if it got down to 28 degrees below zero, everybody’d die.”

Before it was over, both bikers had frostbite, Isom on a foot, his friend on an ear. And when they rode into Virginia 36 days later, they had covered 4,400 miles.

He has ridden his mountain bike on the Virginia Creeper Trail and he has hiked a trail along the Yadkin River near North Carolina’s Pilot Mountain. Every half mile, he explained, there is a sign that notes the distance a hiker has traveled.

“I wanted to pull them up and throw them in the woods,” Isom said. “You think you’ve gone five miles and the sign says two. I told somebody if the Appalachian Trail had been marked like that, I’d have quit a long time ago.”

On the trail

His first major foray into hiking was on the nearby Uwharrie Trail. He has camped on the trail in Randolph and Montgomery counties and prefers winter outings to the summertime. In the winter, there are no mosquitoes to battle. A fellow can build a fire, cook some hot dogs and relax.

Before he set out on the Appalachian Trail, he did a smidgen of online research, but he admits he’s not really a computer person. In any case, he did not see the need.

“I’m not much of a planner. Maybe I should have done better. I don’t really know how you would plan unless you got with somebody who had done it. To me, it’s best to go do it and whatever you run into, do the best you can.”

He carried the “Appalachian Trail Thru-Hiker’s Companion” in his backpack; it’s the official trail guidebook. He did not see anyone else who carried one. The people he met used apps on their smartphones for trail information. Isom’s flip phone has no internet service. That’s the way he wants it. He’s not a phone person, either.

He had never had long hair in his life, but when he retired, he stopped getting it cut and let his beard grow, too, so that when he hit the trail, he looked the part of a mountain man.

Appalachian Trail hikers adopt trail names: Blueberry. Pickle. Princess. The Old Man. Isom’s trail name was Loray, a recycled nickname.

As he explains it, a friend once gave him some work shirts that had the name Loray stitched over the front pocket. Later, when he had his Goodyear work shirts personalized, he did not ask for the name Joe. He requested the name Loray.

“Everybody just started calling me Loray. It was just something goofy. My wife said I always do something goofy.”

Trail memories

Susie thought it would be a good idea for her husband to have a hiking companion. He disliked that notion. His preference was to travel at his own pace, which he described as slower than most. He would have felt bad about slowing someone down.

For future camping excursions, Isom plans to ditch his pop-up tent in favor of a hammock. He saw lots of hikers with hammocks that fold into an easy-to-carry size. Sometimes, he said, when he was ready to make camp, he was not at one of the shelter sites along the trail or at a spot where there was a clear patch to pitch a tent. “A hammock,” he said, “all you need’s two trees.”

Hardly a day passed that he didn’t meet other hikers, going it alone, or in twos, threes or small groups. He encountered a family with four children, including a 2-year-old. Most of the hikers were male, but there were plenty of females. Most were much younger.

One day he hiker came over a hill wearing only a thong. He was not carrying a backpack. Isom learned later that it was Naked Hiking Day, an unofficial commemoration celebrated by some uninhibited souls on the summer solstice.

He saw three bears. They all ran the other way when they saw him.

Some days and nights in the early stages of the hike got quite cold. One tooth-chattering morning he awoke to find his two water bottles frozen. He did not find water to drink ‘til about noon that day. In hindsight, he said, he should have started his hike a bit later.

His primary diet was crunchy peanut butter sandwiches. Some people carried little propane cookers for heating prepackaged foods. Near the end of the trail, Isom got one, just to try it. He was not enamored.

“I’m not a fancy eater to start with,” he said. “I just found it easier to make a sandwich. Get it over with and one on. You think you need this; you think you need that. You get to the point you say, “Do I really want to carry this the next 50 miles?’ ”

Isom once met a group of students making a brief visit to see the trail. They were excited to meet a thru-hiker and wanted a group picture with him. One asked if he’d like to have a ham sandwich.

“Lady,” he told her, “if you ever see a thru-hiker and he turns down food, he’s not a thru-hiker. We eat anything.”

Somehow, he got off the trail one day somewhere in New Hampshire. When he realized that he might be astray he asked a fellow he came upon if he was on the trail. The man told him he must have gotten off track some 4.5 miles back and explained where. No worries, the man added. The path he was on would rejoin the trail. He would have missed a small section of the trail, but he would be back on track.

Isom turned around.

“I thought for a minute, golly, I don’t want to miss it, so I turned around and went back. Having to walk four and a half miles was not my idea of a good day. But you go to do the Appalachian Trail. To me, I didn’t want to miss any of it.”

The Appalachian Trail passes through (or near) dozens and dozens of towns. Part of the journey was across what is called the 100-Mile Wilderness. In the “wilderness” stretch, there is no ready access to a town.

Hikers can pay to stock a 5-gallon bucket with supplies they think they’ll need and have the container left for them at a certain point about halfway across the stretch, Isom said, but he did not arrange for a resupply bucket.

“I really didn’t need to. When I walked out of the 100-Mile Wilderness, I didn’t have a crumb, but I didn’t go hungry or anything.”

He rarely knew what time it was — or even what day it was, while on the trail, but it was not important.

“Most of the time I didn’t know if it was Tuesday or Sunday. Well, I don’t have to be on the Appalachian Trail. Most of the time I don’t know what day of the week it is anyway,” he said.

He always wakes up before dawn. On the trail he started walking as soon as it was light enough to see and hiked until there was just enough time to set up his tent before dark.

“Every step counts,” he said. “It’s that simple.”

Who hikes the A.T.?

Completing the entire estimated 2,190 miles of the Appalachian Trail in one trip is a mammoth undertaking. Each year, thousands of hikers attempt a thru-hike; only about one in four make it all the way.

The number of people hiking the entire Trail has risen dramatically over the years. From 1936 to 1969, only 59 completions were recorded. In 1970, the numbers began to rise. Ten people completed the Trail in 1970, including Ed Garvey, whose thru-hike was well-publicized. The trend was further fueled by the release of Garvey’s popular book, “Appalachian Hiker: Adventure of a Lifetime.”

The term “2,000-miler” was coined in the late 1970s to help identify this growing group of hikers.

By 1980, the total number of 2,000-milers had increased more than ten-fold. The total had doubled by 1990 and again by 2000. More hike completions were reported for the year 2000 alone than in the first 40 years combined. The 10,000th hike completion was recorded in 2008.

In the trail’s first several decades, women represented only about 15 percent of those who completed the entire A.T. Trends are changing, though. The percentage of women has grown steadily over the years; by 2018, women represented a third of thru-hikers.

International hikers from Australia, Austria, The Bahamas, Barbados, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Chile, China, The Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, England, Finland, France, Germany, Guatemala, Hungary, India, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, Morocco, The Netherlands, New Zealand, Northern Ireland, Norway, the Philippines, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Scotland, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, Venezuela and Wales have reported completing the Trail.

Hikers of a wide range of ages have completed the A.T. While about half of all thru-hikers are in their 20s, many people in their 30s, 40s, and 50s have thru-hiked the A.T. About 750 people in their 60s have completed thru-hikes, but only about 50 people, age 70 and above, have completed thru-hikes. Two people in their 80s have completed a thru-hike; the oldest was 82. Teens comprise about 4 percent of thru-hikers; a very small number of children have completed the A.T. with their parents.

Section-hikers tend to be older, with a median age of 40. Their ages at the time of their hike completions have ranged from 15 to 86.

— Source: Appalachian Trail Conservancy