ASHEBORO — Fifty years ago, Eric Carle’s creativity and talent were captured in a children’s book that would worm its way into the hearts of generations of young children, parents and teachers, inspiring lifelong passions for reading and learning.

The Randolph County Partnership for Children will honor him as it celebrates the 50th anniversary of “The Very Hungry Caterpillar” and recognizes his inspiring contributions to early literacy and art during A Night with Eric Carle, the Partnership’s 11th Annual Gala for the Children, planned for Saturday, April 6, at AVS Banquet Centre in Asheboro.

When attendees arrive, they will be greeted by the imaginative talents of Jane Sibley-Hager’s art students from Randleman High School.

Last year, when the Gala theme was based on “Where the Wild Things Are” by Maurice Sendak, guests entered AVS through Max’s bedroom. This year, the students will transform the banquet hall into an Eric Carle-inspired garden filled with many of his popular children’s book characters. The tables will be adorned with theme-related centerpieces, created by area child care centers.

Hosting this year are Gala Chairs Marcelo and Frances Pariz, parents of daughters, Careen, 6, and Lauren, 2.

“I’d like to reiterate how much we appreciate everything the Randolph County Partnership for Children does to improve the lives of kids and families in the community. Providing opportunities for better education and literacy in order to prepare our youth for a successful future is something we strongly support. I can’t think of a better event than the Gala to help fund this wonderful mission,” Marcelo said.

The Gala for the Children event is more than the partnership’s largest fund-raiser. It’s an opportunity for the organization to shine a spotlight on the importance of early literacy and high quality early education.

Silent auction

The event features dinner, donation and informational presentations, and an extensive silent auction that wraps around the perimeter of the hall. Divided into eight categories, the silent auction includes tables for children’s, home and garden, restaurants, art and pottery, experiences, men’s and sports, women’s and super silent items.

A committee of more than 20 volunteers, led by Sarah Beth Campbell, meets with businesses and donors throughout Randolph County and beyond to solicit support and donations for the silent auction. Items ranging in value from $20 to $2,000 are then staged for the event with accessories, tulle and twinkle lights.

This year, an escape room for a team of eight, day passes to the U.S. National Whitewater Center and a 30-minute flight over Randolph County are among the “experiences” auction items.

Potters who have already contributed include David Fernandez; Michelle Hastings and Jeff Brown; Nichols; Turn and Burn; Cagle Road, Potts; Eck McCanless; Dean and Martin; Westmoore; Keith Martindale; Jugtown; O’Quinn; McNeill’s, Uwharrie Crystalline; Johnson and Gentithes; and Joseph Sand.

The super silent table — high-value items —will again include a two-night, three-day stay at an Oceana Resort property in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Fund-A-Need

Live Auction

A twist on the typical live auction is the partnership’s Fund-A-Need Live Auction. Led by auctioneer Susan Hunt with Steppin’ Out Entertainment, guests bid on funding for children to participate in local literacy programs.

This year, Fund-A-Need will support Reach Out and Read, an initiative through which local pediatricians and healthcare providers “prescribe” books and family reading time. When families visit a participating doctor’s office, they find a literacy-rich child’s waiting area. Then, at each well-child check-up between birth and age 5, the child receives a free book to take home and the parents are given guidance and encouragement for incorporating family reading time into their daily routines.

It costs about $30 to fund the recommended eight well child visits between birth and age 5.

During the live auction, guests can bid on funding 20 children ($600), 15 children ($450), 10 children ($300), five children ($150), three children ($90) or one child ($30). Immediately following the live auction, Randolph County School System, Asheboro City Schools, Uwharrie Charter Academy and area churches will make check presentations after a month-long drive to support the Fund-A-Need campaign.

This year’s goal is to raise $28,400 between the live auction and community campaigns to expand the program from three to five doctors’ offices. Currently, Asheboro Children’s Health, 350 N. Cox St., Asheboro; Randolph Health Liberty, 504 N. Greensboro St., Liberty; and Randolph Health Pediatrics, 713 S. Fayetteville St., Asheboro, participate in Reach Out and Read.

Raffle

The winner of the annual raffle will be pulled at random at the Gala. Only 500 raffle tickets are available for purchase each year. Tyler Wilhoit, chair of the Raffle Committee, announced that this year’s raffle prize is once again the Charleston Perspective Package.

The winner will receive a two-night stay at the French Quarter Inn for two, a helicopter tour with champagne, sailing in a private yacht in Charleston Harbor, a private carriage tour and $100 toward meals at local restaurants. The package is valued at $3,500.

Personalities

The emcee for the event will be Chase Myers, drummer and lead singer for Bantum Rooster and on-air personality at Rock 92 WKRR. Sarah Sutton of Sumner Road Photography will serve as the event’s photographer. Beer and wine sponsors are once again Four Saints Brewing Co. and The Wet Whistle Co., respectively. This year’s media sponsor is again The Courier-Tribune.

Desserts

Another elaborate attraction at the Gala is the spread of elaborate desserts. The Dessert Committee, led by Jessica Cashatt, ensures guests have an assortment of sweet treats to complement their meals.

All donated, the dessert bar features theme-related, pastry masterpieces by Archdale Bakery, Frosted Dreams and More, Baby Cakes and The Painted Batter. Other area bakeries and volunteers provide individual-serving treats, such as cake pops, dipped pretzels, brownies and cookies.

Coffee Break

New this year, the Archdale-Trinity Committee, led by Helen Davis and Lisa Ritch of Modern Woodmen, is hosting a Gala kick-off event. It is planned for March 8 from 5:30-7 p.m. at The Wet Whistle Co. at Bonnie Place in Archdale.

The free event, dubbed Coffee Break, is an opportunity for the community to come together and learn about the partnership’s programs as well as the Gala. Area businesses and organizations will be able to secure sponsorships for the event as well as drop off donations for the silent auction. Gala tickets and raffle tickets will also be available for purchase.

Modern Woodmen will provide coffee and dessert for guests.

In addition to sharing details about the Gala, the partnership will have information about its programs for young children and families, including NC Pre-K, which is now open for registration for 2019-20. They will also be able to register children for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

The Very Hungry Caterpillar plans to make an appearance. A cut-out of Dolly Parton will also be on-site for photos.

How the money is used

Funds raised through the Gala for the Children help sustain and expand the many programs implemented to support and nurture Randolph County’s young children and families.

The partnership currently administers programs such as Reach Out and Read, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, Parents as Teachers, NC Pre-K, Child Care Subsidy and WAGE$.

Current initiatives include ShapeNC, Farm-to-Childcare and KidsReadyNC. Partnership staff also provides professional development support for early educators, which recently expanded when the agency was named one of three pilot projects in the state to offer specialized infant and toddler technical assistance.

Eighty-five percent of brain development happens in the five years of a child’s life. In the first three years, 1 million neural connections are formed every second — 86.4 billion connections every day.

“That’s why the work of partnership and its many community partners is critical. The partnership is dedicated to its mission to ensure children in Randolph County have the best possible start and are healthy and ready to learn when they reach kindergarten,” Executive Director Lisa Hayworth said.

20 years of impact

Since 1999, the partnership has been funded with a blend of state, federal, local and private dollars. The majority of the private dollars come from donors and sponsors in the local community. During the past 20 years, the partnership, a 501(c)(3), has been working with community partners to realize its mission.

“Local collaborations and support have been the driving force in the partnership’s success,” Hayworth said.

When the partnership was first established, the percentage of child care directors with a 2- or 4-year degree or higher was 16 percent. Today, it’s 72 percent. The partnership’s support programs for early educators have also helped Randolph County child care Star Ratings by enrollment rise from 1.4 out of 5 in 1999 to 4.52 out of 5 today.

“Each year, the generosity shown by our community during the Gala is stunning and humbling. It certainly validates our critical work with young children and early educators, and illustrates the community’s vote of confidence for our work and our mission,” Hayworth said.

* For more information about the Gala for the Children or programs and services of the Randolph County Partnership for Children, contact Micki Bare at 336-629-2128, ext. 12, or mbare@randolphkids.org.