Editor’s note: In celebration of Black History Month, The Courier-Tribune is featuring African-Americans who are making a difference in the community. Today’s feature focuses on a couple whose philosophy and life are the epitome of service and compassion for others.

ASHEBORO — Serving people is the “responsibility you take on when you are integrated into the community.”

Michael and Audrey Trogdon have been in Asheboro nine years, plenty of time for them to be “integrated into the community, especially East Side,” according to Audrey.

Michael, ordained a minister while still in college, moved back here to “work alongside my father at church. He retired after a year and I took over as senior pastor.”

The Church of God of Prophecy, located at 527 Cross St., has since changed its name to Kingdom Life Community Church. Michael is also director of Our Daily Bread Soup Kitchen, which provides free lunches during week days.

Both Trogdons volunteer with various groups, not the least of which is their church. Michael does marriage counseling and is currently mentoring a young man. Audrey is involved in women’s and children’s ministries.

“I’m on the Family Crisis Center board, which I have a passion for, and have volunteered with Communities in Schools,” Audrey said. “Any time anybody asks us to do anything, we try to help. It doesn’t matter who it is and they don’t have to be in our church.”

Michael is also a member of Randolph County Ministers of Reconciliation and was recently installed as a chaplain for the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office. Both Trogdons have worked with the prison ministry.

As with Michael, Audrey’s full-time job involves service to others. She’s a career adviser with N.C. Works, which helps the unemployed and underemployed find educational opportunities toward better jobs.

“It’s rewarding,” she said. “I meet so many kinds of people. Every day is different.”

Audrey said some of the most difficult problems she sees involve dealing with convicted felons who have been released from prison and are looking for work.

“Employers are reluctant to hire them,” she said, even though the state provides financial incentives. The common argument is “We don’t want the paperwork.”

“Many felons are always paying for the crimes they committed,” said Audrey. “Once they’ve paid their debt, they should not have to continue paying. We advise employers to consider (potential employees) case by case.”

Michael also counsels with people who have been incarcerated

“It depends on the situation,” he said. “We do a lot of counseling and work on how to effectively help them. (Society is) too quick to throw people away. We need to take time to know an issue and see a person beyond what they’ve done.

“We’ve had a lot of success,” Michael said, “talking and counseling. I’ve seen people turn their lives around and become valuable assets to the community.”

Audrey said their three children, now in college, would hate to go out in public with their parents.

“Everywhere we go, somebody’s going to know Michael,” she said. “The kids would see him listening to people unload on him. Sometimes that’s what people need or want. He’s the ultimate listener/counselor. He’s that person people will talk to. They can confide in him.”

Black History Month

Asked what Black History Month means to her, Audrey said, “It’s not relegated to a month. It’s a key part of American history. A friend of mine is doing her Black History Month in July. It’s really to celebrate history.”

Michael agreed, adding, “So much of (black) history is not documented in school books. There needs to be more done to make people realize we’re part of America.”

Black History Month, nevertheless, has its place.

“It’s necessary to have,” said Audrey. “Millennials know we were slaves and that Martin Luther King was a wonderful man. But they need to know that he challenged America.”

Black history, according to Michael, should stress accomplishments by African-Americans. He mentioned the movie “Hidden Figures,” the “true untold story” of black women whose mathematical formulas helped propel NASA during the height of space exploration.

“How many young people would be inspired if those women’s story was not known?” he asked. “There are a lot of black American accomplishments not known.”

“I feel the same way about Native Americans,” Audrey said.

Audrey’s story

Audrey grew up in Greenville, where her mother was a domestic who worked regularly in the home of East Carolina University Chancellor Leo Jenkins. While she was encouraged to attend college, Audrey’s choice of Hampton University in Virginia was nixed by her father, who said she should go to an in-state school that’s closer to home.

So Audrey enrolled at N.C. A&T State University in Greensboro, which is actually more distant from Greenville than Hampton.

After working as an intern at The News & Record in Greensboro, Audrey took her first full-time job at The Winston-Salem Chronicle, a predominantly black newspaper. She did features and education stories during her year and a half there.

“I never knew what I would encounter,” she said. A highlight was meeting Maya Angelou, “a towering figure.”

It was in a Greensboro church that she met a young man from New York. Michael was there to visit and found a certain someone there who made him want to come back.

Michael’s story

Michael was born in Asheboro but moved with his family to Cleveland, Tenn., where his father had been transferred by the church. After seven years, they moved again, this time to Albany, N.Y., where the elder Trogdon was named a regional bishop.

“That’s where I pretty much grew up,” said Michael.

After high school, he attended the State University of New York at Utica. His first job after graduation was with the state education department working with a group assessing asbestos in school buildings.

After two years Michael took a job with a bank, working there for seven years in various facets of the business.

“I met a lot of people and had the opportunity to help them,” he said.

The family

Michael and Audrey married while he was working in Albany. As an ordained minister, he was asked to help plant a church in Syracuse. From there, they were moved to Cleveland, Ohio, where he was named a full-time pastor.

It was in Cleveland that they started their family. Mikayla was born first and 22 months later their twin boys — Desmond and Tobias — came along. Then nine years ago the family came to Asheboro.

Much to Audrey’s delight, Mikayla chose to attend Hampton University, where she is now a senior and is planning a trip to Africa during spring break. Desmond, who starred with the Asheboro High School Blue Comets, is now playing football at West Virginia State. Tobias, a musician, is studying sound systems at Guilford Technical Community College.