It’s pumpkin spice season, right? Our thoughts turn to Halloween as the weather cools. The green chlorophyll of tree leaves begins to degrade and the yellow xanthophylls, orange beta-carotenes, and red anthocyanins begin to show. Our palettes crave the cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, allspice, and cloves of the season. And pumpkins are an agricultural embodiment of this time of shortening day length.

Of the genus Cucurbita, pumpkins which are first cousins to squash and gourds in the family Cucurbitaceae. C. moshata tend to be oblong with tan skin and are widely used for canned pumpkin. C. pepo are the bright orange-skinned pumpkins generally used to carve jack-o-lanterns. C. maxima are the monsters of the pumpkin world, usually round with reddish-orange skin. As the species grown for weight competitions, the giants are usually hand-pollinated with only one fruit per vine. On the opposite end of the pumpkin continuum, C. mixta includes the miniature type, with a variety of shapes and colors including off-white, blue-green and orange.

Our N.C. Cooperative Extension services offers a quick video on picking the perfect pumpkin: https://homegrown.extension.ncsu.edu/2018/10/how-to-pick-the-perfect-pumpkin/. Bottom line, select pumpkins with a solid, firm shell. Pumpkin growers and more information can be found http://www.ncagr.gov/markets/commodit/horticul/pumpkin/.

It’s time for 4-H Pumpkin-Palooza at the Arboretum this weekend, 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12. Visitors can experience story time and activities by New Hanover County Public Library. N.C. Aquariums will have a spooky fall-colored creature on display. University of North Carolina Wilmington’s chemistry department will feature mad scientists brewing up sneaky concoctions. Try your hand at pumpkin bowling to knock down glowing pins. Pot up and take home a spooky spider plant. Be artistic with mini-pumpkin painting. Enjoy luminaries floating on the large koi pond. Take advantage of a photo-op in the giant pumpkin, our transformed wedding temple glowing with fall color.

The event is a fun way to raise awareness and funds for our 4-H Youth Development program. Plan to engage with our 4-H Agent J. Scott Enroughty and participating youth during the event. The Teen Leaders group will be selling popcorn, hot apple cider and cookies as a perfect complement to the Arboretum aglow with lit jack-o'-lanterns throughout.

Purchase your tickets online at https://nhcarboretum.org/pumpkin-palooza-2/ or at the door. The admission is $5 per person, age 2 and under free. Or better yet, drop off your carved pumpkin between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday, and get a complimentary ticket. The carved curcurbits will be judged in six categories by 3 p.m. and placed throughout the gardens with the winners displayed in the grand lawn.

So, get to carving. Draw your design on the sturdy pumpkin flesh. Paring knives, fruit zesters and big spoons are useful tools for carving and shaping. Do the work on a bed of newspapers and wear protective gloves. Scrape the insides clean, removing all of the seeds to forestall mold. Make it a family affair, be creative and have fun! Your pumpkins may be retrieved on Sunday; all entries not picked up by Monday, Oct. 14 will be composted.

We hope to see you at Pumpkin-Palooza. The Arboretum is located at 6206 Oleander Drive, Wilmington. Overflow parking and shuttle service is available from Bradley Creek Elementary, 6211 Greenville Loop Road, Wilmington.

Lloyd Singleton is director of the N.C. Cooperative Extension Center for New Hanover County, located at the Arboretum. Reach him at lsingleton@nhcgov.com or 910-798-7660.