What do fairies, farm animals, gnomes, dinosaurs, hobbit-holes and Yoda all have in common? They could be found at the Arboretum for this year’s Azalea Festival Garden Tour. The Cape Fear Garden Club and the Ability Garden partnered on a project to bring 30 fairy gardens into the Arboretum for the tour. Each miniature landscape was created and installed by individuals or organizations from our local community. They were in small containers, wheelbarrows, baskets or placed in garden beds. With artists ranging from school students to professional florists, the results were whimsical, engaging and reflected Wilmington’s diversity.

While Friday’s rain kept many people away, on Saturday the Arboretum came alive as you were greeted by the Cape Fear Garden Club serving cookies and punch. Belles floated through the grounds in their beautiful dresses. You could work your own bit fairy magic with fairy hair or pick up a few plants to build small landscapes at the Ability Garden. New Hanover County’s 4-H Fun Club shared the fairy tales they had written and compiled into in a book illustrated with dioramas.

As you wandered through the grounds of the Arboretum, you didn’t know what you might discover next. Each mini garden had its’ own story to tell. Students from the WIRE invited us to “Create our own Adventure.” First graders at Bradley Creek Elementary took us to a “Barnyard Tea Party” and kindergarteners at Anderson Elementary recreated the Arboretum’s Children’s Cottage complete with a fairy azalea belle. Students at DREAMS of Wilmington, cast their own bunnies and houses with clay molds to build an imaginative town. “Fairies of Three Sisters Swamp,” based on the actual swamp 30 miles north of Wilmington on the Black River, sought to educate, with whimsical transformations of Cypress knees. Twelve Claymates brought us into their “Master Class with Hiroshi” in honor of local clay artist, Hiroshi Sueyoshi. Some artists looked to movies for their inspiration; Chewbacca defended his home-world, “Kahyyk” and a short walk away, dinosaurs roamed in “Jurassic Park”. One artist reflected on their favorite past-time, “A Day at the Beach,” and the Ability Garden shared a different perspective with “Wheels in the Garden.”

If you couldn’t make it to the Arboretum during the Azalea Garden Tour, all hope is not lost. While many fairy gardens had to be removed to make way for this week’s Master Gardener Plant Sale, “Broches, Bling and Blooms” and the lavish “Fairy Tea Party” in the Gazebo will remain until Sunday with seven additional fairy gardens staying until the end of April. A full list of fairy garden still on display can be found on the Ability Garden’s Facebook page. Please also read the post for updated hours of operation due to the plant sale.

“Jurassic Park” will stay longer as a part of our upcoming Oleander Express on May 11. It will be an activity filled morning for children ages 10 and under at the Arboretum complete with rides on the Shriners’ Choo- Choo. Due to the capacity of our parking lot, tickets for this event are limited. More information can be found at: https://abilitygarden.org/a-day-on-the-oleander-express/.

I would like to thank the members of the Cape Fear Garden Club, all of our miniature garden artists, Eric Peterson for the fabulous photos and the amazing staff at the Arboretum for their tireless work. With the success of the fairy invasion, we are planning to bring miniature landscapes back to the Arboretum again next year.

This article is contributed by Heather Kelejian of New Hanover County Arboretum Ability Garden. She can be reached at hkelejian@nhcgov.com.