From a classic French Press to an espresso martini, here are several ways to make sure you are getting the best out of your at-home cup of Joe.

Marissa Ruehle is on a mission to save the world from bad coffee, or at least Wilmington.

As a young entrepreneur, her career in coffee started as a teen at Port City Java before she opened Sundays Coffee in Wrightsville Beach. She then opened Casa Blanca Coffee Roasters in early 2019. The open and airy space has given Ogden a fresh place to gather and creatives are finding their work groove sitting on the couch or in one of the booths. Families seem to flock to the large outdoor patio, complete with a fire pit.

Her coffee obsession has pushed her to explore past simple roasts and blends and discover new producers, roasting methods and ways to prepare coffee. From classic pour-over cups to espresso machines, Casa Blanca has a focus on high quality coffees without all the frills, though a hearty and healthy-ish breakfast menu only enhances the flavors.

Because February is the perfect time to slow down each morning with a warm cup of coffee, Ruehle said anyone can up their coffee game at home from a typical “pod-style” arrangement to something with a higher flavor profile.

Ruehle’s biggest beg is that coffee drinkers look for high-quality coffees grown with sustainable and eco-friendly methods. A few high-end blends can be found at the grocery store, but Ruehle said a huge game changer is grinding beans just before brewing the coffee.

“Freshly ground coffee will release those flavors that you pay more for and it will absolutely change your coffee,” she said.

And while she may be deeply entrenched in the world of smelling and tasting high-end coffees, she is no snob about flavoring coffees with seasonal creamers like “peppermint mocha” or hazelnut.

“It doesn’t matter what you put into your coffee,” she said. “Just that the coffee is good and the creamer isn’t masking a crappy coffee.”

She has two recipes her customers can easily make at home this season — including how to use a French press. Those looking for a deep dive into coffees and tastings can join Ruehle at 2 p.m. each Wednesday as she does a “cupping session.” This is the industry standard way of evaluating and tasting coffees to compare them. She goes through a full cupping and tasting session each week to make sure her own roasts stay calibrated, but anyone from the community is welcome to join in and explore the lingering taste, flavor profiles and more of each coffee.

Classic French Press Coffee at Home

Sure, it’s probably easiest to run to Casa Blanca for a great cup of coffee, but Ruehle has released a guide to brewing coffee at home, starting with a how-to with a French press. This brewing requires the least amount of equipment and is possibly one of the cheapest ways to brew coffee, considering a French press can be found at home goods stores for as little as $10.

Ruehle said she loves the romance of a French press — it makes the perfect amount of coffee for two people and it can be whisked from the kitchen to breakfast in bed. In French press, “immersion brewing” is utilized, which essentially means the coffee steeps in hot water before being strained into a cup.

Ingredients:

30 grams of freshly roasted, coarse ground coffee

480 grams, about 16 ounces of filtered water

French press

Spoon

Scale (or measuring cup & tablespoon)

Timer

Instructions:

Weigh 30 grams of coarsely ground coffee into the bottom of your French press. (If you do not have a scale, measure five tablespoons of ground coffee.)

Bloom* the coffee by adding 60 grams of water, just off boil, to your French press.

Gently stir to ensure all coffee is saturated.

After 30 seconds, add the 420 grams of remaining water.

Place the lid on the French press but do not plunge.

After four minutes, plunge the French press slowly.

Serve immediately.

*With the French press, as well as with most other brewing methods, we are going to start our brewing process by blooming the coffee. A "bloom" is the process of saturating the grounds with water just enough to allow the gasses to escape. As a general rule, Ruehle uses double the weight of water to bloom the coffee for about 30 seconds. (30g coffee, use 60g water to bloom). Try to make sure you touch every bit of coffee during your bloom. If your coffee is fresh, you will see the bed of grounds begin to rise up and bubble.

ESPRESSO MARTINI

This recipe is easily made with Blue Shark Vodka or any favorite vodka. Don’t have an espresso machine? Ruehle said those at home can either run over to Casa Blanca and grab some espresso to-go, or just brew a very concentrated cup of coffee.

Ingredients:

2 oz vodka

2 oz espresso or coffee concentrate

1 oz vanilla simple syrup

1 oz of whole milk

Instructions:

Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker with a few pieces of ice and shake vigorously.